Cult DS mystery game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is getting a surprise HD remaster on Switch this summer! (We know the lovely Kate Gray will be very excited to hear this). This updated rerelease was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct.
Directed and written by Shu Takumi, creator of the Ace Attorney series, you have to solve your own murder as a ghost with your new found powers. This new release will have improved visuals, a brand new interface, and will be available in nine different languages, including traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, and Lorean.
Capcom has opened a brand new website for the upcoming remaster, and confirms that the game will also be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. So now everyone will be able to meet the best video game dog in existence — Missile.
Are you excited to see the return of Ghost Trick? Share your thoughts down below!
I first heard about this game a few years ago in a hidden gems DS video. I'm looking forward to finally playing it.
Hopefully a prelude to porting the rest of the Ace Attorney games. Likely check this out, I've fiddled with Ghost Trick but never gone super far in it.
Always heard good things about this, but it passed me by as never had a DS, and never thought to track it down when I got a 3DS (hadn't even started playing Ace Attorney at that point). Might give it a try.
I skipped this back in the day, but it seems that it wasn’t for nought.
If they dish out a physical release, then I’ll bite.
An absolute masterpiece. Cannot wait to play through it again.
Guess I’m gonna have to give this a try.
Also did anyone remember that one wii channel that lets you use download play to play short little demo’s?
A fantastic game, but I don't know if I could replay it after knowing the puzzles and story.
Did not expect this to appear again over the surprisingly lack of AA rep on Switch. I’m glad this series is getting love again, but Capcom really needs to invest into AA again.
YESSSSSSSSS this is one of my favorite games of all time and I have been praying it does not get forgotten. I will buy it again, love it again, and pray for a sequel.
This was the highlight of the direct for me. I think I scared my wife with all the yelling when this game was announced.
I'm not sure if I've ever bought a HD remaster of a game I've already played before (don't really see the point) but this could seriously get me to finally do it.
I hope it sells well!
I AM SO SORRY TO EVERYONE ON THIS SITE BUT I AM GOING TO BE THE MOST ANNOYING PERSON EVER ABOUT THIS FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS I'VE WANTED THIS FOR YEARS OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD
(art by kcdoos on Twitter)
Such a great game. Happy to see it back!
Also, it's funny how you remember how games looked because when they said featuring high resolution graphics I was kind of like "but it doesn't look any different..."
Then I went back to look at a video of the original game.....I don't remember the visuals looking that jaggy. XD
Having known very little but hearing good things about it, I'm excited to check this out.
I wish I still had this game on DS. It was so good. Glad to see it come back.
Such a good game I played it back on the DS one of my favorites, I recommend this one!
YESSSSSSSSSS
I’ve wanted to play this for a while and now I can do that without having to pay God knows how much on eBay for a copy.
This game is hands down one of the best DS titles I've played. I started it on a short trip a couple years back after having owned it for over a year - paid a small premium even then, before it shot up in price - and loved it. Please go in as blind as possible!
@Fizza I'm happy that you'll finally get a chance at this one! It's certainly worth the wait!
I love me some Phoenix Wright, but GT is BETTER than PW! It'll also be on Steam (according to Capcom's website), so I can forcibly gift copies to friends now!
Is this @KateGray goodbye gift?
I'm not going to actually spoil it, I'm just looking forward to it as happily as I look back on the original
Ghost Trick is a great game! I bought it when the 3DS first released and there weren't many games available. I really wish they'd bring out a sequel.
never heard of it
@KateGray You ain't funny. Next you will say "who is Phoenix Wright? Is he a plumber?"
Looks awesome! it would be great to finally play this game!
.... but I need it to be released physically.
@KateGray I immediately thought of you when I saw the announcement
I was a few months away from giving in and paying $150 on eBay. Now I won't have to.
I was considering looking this up previouslu for the DS but this saves me doing that! Didn't complete the original so this is welcome. It was a good, good game. Insta-buy most likely
I had played it on iPhone some years ago and I really enjoyed it! Highly recommended. I will not buy it again but for if you are new, then give it a shot. One of Capcom's little gems.
It's rare I audibly gasp during directs but having this return was just a treat!
Been wanting to play this one with the wife for about a decade now!
I had this, completed it, then sold it.
Think I’ll buy it again but may wait for a sale.
AdventureGamers ranked this the #41 best adventure game of all-time.
