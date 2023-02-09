Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Cult DS mystery game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is getting a surprise HD remaster on Switch this summer! (We know the lovely Kate Gray will be very excited to hear this). This updated rerelease was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Directed and written by Shu Takumi, creator of the Ace Attorney series, you have to solve your own murder as a ghost with your new found powers. This new release will have improved visuals, a brand new interface, and will be available in nine different languages, including traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, and Lorean.

Capcom has opened a brand new website for the upcoming remaster, and confirms that the game will also be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. So now everyone will be able to meet the best video game dog in existence — Missile.

Are you excited to see the return of Ghost Trick?