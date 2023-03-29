Bytten Studio has announced a release date for its unique monster-catching RPG Cassette Beasts. The game launches on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass on 26th April, and it'll land on Switch later in the Spring — that means realistically we shouldn't have to wait long to fuse these little fellas together.
In Cassette Beasts, it's not just about catching and battling with your monsters á la Pokémon or Digimon. And you use a cassette to "catch" them in. But the best part is that you, the player character, can fuse with these creatures yourself or you can fuse them with other monsters.
There are over 100 monsters to collect and transform into on the island of New Wirral, from trident-wielding creatures to ghost-like apparitions. And they all look fascinating in that gorgeous pixel art style. We're pretty sure we spotted a Kamen Rider-inspired bug thing in the trailer up top, and we can't wait to see all of the new creatures in action.
Are you looking forward to Cassette Beasts? Ready to rock the tapes and turn into some spectacular creatures? Reel it up in the comments.
Comments (6)
This has been on my radar, if it ends up being good I’ll absolutely pick it up
When pokémon meets digimon.
The mix of good sprite art and 3D scenery looks really nice! Monsters design are kind of hit or miss. I will keep an eye on this
Hope this receives a physical release!
My eyes have been put on this since wishlist on Steam was up, but I didn't know this was coming for Switch too. Birthday gift from me for myself!
This just makes me go all misty-eyed remembering the original cassette beasts... Ravage and Laserbeak.
Hmm that would be a interesting gimmick for a future Pokemon let the trainer fuse with his Pokemon and fight for himself for once
