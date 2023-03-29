Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bytten Studio has announced a release date for its unique monster-catching RPG Cassette Beasts. The game launches on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass on 26th April, and it'll land on Switch later in the Spring — that means realistically we shouldn't have to wait long to fuse these little fellas together.

In Cassette Beasts, it's not just about catching and battling with your monsters á la Pokémon or Digimon. And you use a cassette to "catch" them in. But the best part is that you, the player character, can fuse with these creatures yourself or you can fuse them with other monsters.

There are over 100 monsters to collect and transform into on the island of New Wirral, from trident-wielding creatures to ghost-like apparitions. And they all look fascinating in that gorgeous pixel art style. We're pretty sure we spotted a Kamen Rider-inspired bug thing in the trailer up top, and we can't wait to see all of the new creatures in action.

Are you looking forward to Cassette Beasts? Ready to rock the tapes and turn into some spectacular creatures? Reel it up in the comments.