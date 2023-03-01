Publisher Spike Chunsoft has today announced that it will be bringing exercise back to the Switch as Fitness Circuit powers its way onto the console on 26th May.

Remember back in the early days of the global pandemic when everyone turned to Switch games like Ring Fit Adventure to maintain some sense of daily exercise? It served as a nice reminder that the console is not all about playing from the sofa in docked mode or in handheld from bed (though it is great for that too), but it can also get us moving.

Fitness Circuit looks set to prove that once again, with the mentality of doing little and often trumping long and intense workouts. The series of circuit sessions are designed to be suitable for all body types and have no more requirements than a little space to move and a set of Joy-Cons. There's even an online mode, so you can train with a group of friends all at the same time.

All of this will be watched over by your virtual trainer — an in-game coach that is there for encouragement despite looking like they have just stepped off the set of TRON.

For a closer look at Fitness Circuit's approach to exercise and a taste of the game's visuals, check out the following rundown from Spike Chunsoft:

Fitness Circuit is designed around five key points to help motivate and maintain your training. 10 Minutes a Day, 3 Days a Week

Fitness Circuit utilizes Super Circuit Training, a workout method that alternates aerobic and strength-building exercises to burn calories efficiently, increase endurance, and improve muscle strength in a short period of time. This method is designed to have a high training effect, so you won't need to play every day. Complete a standard workout session in just 10 minutes a day, 3 days a week. *Exercise effects and results will vary per individual. Workout Anytime, Anywhere

Fitness Circuit doesn't require anything more than a little space to move and Joy-Con™ controllers. No need for extra equipment or busy gyms. Circuit Training for Every Body

Anyone can play. Fitness Circuit offers training that is tailored to your individual needs and preferences. Fun Routines

Simply match the workout prompts, to help your on-screen Runner through a flashy and entertaining performance. It's fun to play and watch. Play With Friends

Make it a Group Workout. Fitness Circuit supports 4-person Online Multiplayer*, so you can play and compete together to make the most of your training.

Fitness Circuit is available to pre-order now from a number of retailers for $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99. If you are still annoyed that you couldn't get your hands on a copy of Ring Fit Adventure back in 2020, then this might just plug that gap.