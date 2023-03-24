Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Story-driven horror title Decarnation will be bringing the horror to Switch this May, publisher Shiro Unlimited has revealed.

Combining gross body horror with psychological chills, Decarnation puts you in the shoes of Gloria, a cabaret dancer who is struggling with her career and her mental health. The game is largely story-driven with several puzzles to solve, and its weird, unsettling atmosphere from the trailer alone is giving us the creeps.

Developed by Atelier QDB — a studio founded by Quentin De Beukelaer who's worked on the Assassin's Creed and Ghost Recon series — this phantasmagorical adventure looks to be one to play at night for maximum sleep loss. Here's some more info about the game from the publisher:

Players will meet Gloria, a struggling cabaret dancer dealing with the fraying of her relationships, career, and self-esteem. They will follow her as she battles her inner and outer demons in both the real world and a phantasmagorical world of dreams and nightmares. Solve cryptic puzzles and face the most terrifying monsters from the darkest parts of your soul. Alongside the beautiful pixel art bringing out the psychological horror from the various situations the character encounters, Decarnation is a mix of more than fifteen different systems and types of gameplay, each of them fitting Gloria’s situations and her state of mind.

Players will explore a terrifying 90s Paris to unveil the mysteries of Gloria’s traumatised mind and discover a heavy and relatable sombre story supported by a bittersweet pop soundtrack by fleur et bleue. Decarnation will be available in May on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch and will support English, French, German, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Simplified Chinese.

We'll be getting a more concrete date for Decarnation very soon — so get your blankets ready so you can hide away from what looks to be a pretty terrifying experience.

Decarnation launches on the Switch eShop this May for £13.49 / €14,99. Will you be preparing for spooks on Switch? Let us know.