Capcom is hosting its own special 'Spotlight' next week on 9th March. Fans can look forward to a 26-minute broadcast covering all the company's major IP and upcoming and existing releases.

Some of the titles you can expect to hear more about include Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. There'll also be a special "pre-show" before the main event.





Pre-show - 2:10PM PT

Main Show - 2:30 PM PT



As mentioned above, you'll be able to tune in via the Capcom USA YouTube and Capcom Twitch channel. This announcement follows on from the reveal of Ghost Trick for the Nintendo Switch last month.