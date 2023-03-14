We're getting closer each day to the shutdown of the 3DS and Wii U eShop services. Many companies have been issuing reminders to grab their games on these platforms before its closed, and now Capcom has joined in with a PSA regarding the Monster Hunter games.

On the company's official Monster Hunter social media accounts - it issued an important reminder that the eShop services will end later this month on 27th March. It means the Monster Hunter titles for this platform will no longer be available for new digital purchases. Fortunately, if you have purchased them beforehand, they can still be redownloaded in the future.

Here's what's going:

Nintendo 3DS:

- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

- Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

- Monster Hunter Generations Wii U:

- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

There's also some related "save data" software you may want to acquire before the shutdown. This software will not be available for new downloads after the store closures, but can be redownloaded in the future:

"Players wishing to use the save data transfer services in future are strongly encouraged to download the software before the end of Nintendo eShop service on these platforms." Nintendo 3DS:

- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate Save Data Transfer

- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Save Transfer App Wii U:

- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate Packet Relay Tools

One other Monster Hunter title worth grabbing is the 2017 release, Monster Hunter Stories.

And to make this whole process a little easier, Capcom has also reduced its 3DS and Wii U eShop library in select regions, cutting the price of every game down to just $2.99 USD. You can learn more in our previous post: