The 3DS eShop is due to shut down this month, and in response to this, publisher and developer Atlus (known for series like Persona and Shin Megami Tensei) was planning on hosting one "final" sale on the platform in Japan.

Instead of going live today, yesterday the company announced it would no longer be happening. It apparently suspended the sale for a "variety of reasons" (it didn't detail) and issued an apology to fans - thanking them for understanding. The sale was scheduled to run from 2nd March until 28th March.

It means fans in this particular region will just have to fork out full price for any Atlus games they hadn't already scooped up on Nintendo's 3D handheld.

Although 3DS games and DLC will no longer be available for purchase beyond March, Nintendo has reassured owners of the unique handheld system that games will still be available to download, provided they've already purchased the item. Earlier this week was also the last chance to get the full version of Fire Emblem Fates on the 3DS eShop.