Ahead of the launch of Atelier Ryza 3 on Switch next week, game developer Gust has announced the first game Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will be getting its very own anime adaptation.

The Japanese animation studio Liden Films (Senyu, Goblin Slayer) will be taking on the responsibility of adapting the 2019 video game entry into an anime. So far, some key art has been shared along with a teaser trailer. You can see the main cast of characters and a release date confirming it will drop at some point in 2023.

In addition to this, Koei Tecmo has also released the final trailer for Atelier Ryza 3. This follows an update about the collective sales of Atelier Ryza and Atelier Ryza 2 - revealing the series has now shipped more than 1.6 million units worldwide.