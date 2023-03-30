Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As part of the 40th anniversary of the popular tactical turn-based strategy series Nobunaga's Ambition, Koei Tecmo America has announced that we're finally getting a new console game in the west.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening launches on the Switch eShop on 20th July. Previously referred to as Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth, the game launched in Japan on the Switch in July 2022, and we weren't sure we'd ever see this entry — which is the 16th title in the series — hit our shores. But we were wrong, and we're ready to gather up our armies and celebrate.

Taking place in the Warring States Period in 16th century Japan, you'll be in command as a daimyō of a powerful clan. You'll need to do everything you can to survive, keep your people happy, and appoint other leaders to help support your rule.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening will also come with an army of features to celebrate the series' huge milestone. Scenarios from previous games will make an appearance, as well as music, events, policies, and more. Essentially, this is the series' reawakening on consoles in the west, and we're really happy to see it make the journey overseas.

Will you be charging ahead when Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening launches this July? Line up in the comments and let us know.