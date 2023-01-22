Ark: Survival Evolved got a massive overhaul on the Nintendo Switch last year with the release of the 'Ultimate Survivor Edition'.
In case you missed it, it improved visual quality and performance, reduced load times and added in a number of quality-of-life features including inventory management. Fast forward to 2023, and another patch (Version 2.0.5) has now been released.
This latest update focuses on adding support for the Ragnarok DLC but also comes with a number of fixes and improvements. Here's the full rundown of what to expect via the official patch notes:
Ark: Survival Evolved - Version 2.0.5
- Added support for upcoming Ragnarok DLC
- Non-dedicated sessions now available
- Fixed broken state in which wild dinos would stop moving online
- Fixed creature spawning issues
- Fixed broken anti-mesh logic incorrectly killing players on entry to pearl caves online
- Fixed days not saving online
- Significantly improved melee combat performance
- Fixed some creatures being lost during ascension
- Fixed crash that would occur when Network Error dialog was present
- Fixed beehives floating on the island
- Fixed tree sap taps
- Fixed Aberration exterior lighting
- Fixed multiplayer movement issues with parachute and zip line
- Improved underwater post process visuals
- Improved Aberration cave lighting
- Fixed overly bright tooltip icons
- Improved Baby Reaper vfx
- Fixed Reaper King aggro issues
- Fixed Reaper impregnation issues whilst riding a creature
- Fixed Rockwell trophy visual issues
- Fixed Manticore trophy colors to be accurate
- Fixed lighting in Rockwell boss arena
- Fixed Rockwell tentacle animation issues
- Fixed issue in which tamed Megalosaurus would stand whilst asleep
- Fixed Megatherium to preserve sitting state on save/load
- Fixed many ground seams and collision issues on all maps
- Fixed bad movement on flyers if player logged out whilst mounted online
- Fixed flickering mating icons online
- Fixed animation hitches online opening map or cycling tools
- Fixed creatures in caves to be untamable by design
- Fixed Cryopod tool tip not displaying stats correctly
- Fixed visuals on "She Who Waits" explorer notes
- Fixed ballista turret visualizing ammo when it had none
- Cheat fly no longer interrupted when colliding with water
Have you tried out the latest Switch update for Ark: Survival Evolved yet? Notice anything else? Tell us below.
Ever since the huge overhaul got released, I've wanted to give this a shot, but physical copies are hard to come by it seems.
Didn't they say that ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for Switch will have a physical copy, so where is it?
This game still looks rough but it's come a long way at least.
Ark is like the ultimate One of Those. Every piece of promotional anything that you see is like a person riding a Pteradactyl shooting a lazer but then you play it and you hit trees with rocks or 20 hours until you can put that rock on a stick.
My “physical” copy of Ark for the Switch is a BS code-in-a-box.
