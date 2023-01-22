Ark: Survival Evolved got a massive overhaul on the Nintendo Switch last year with the release of the 'Ultimate Survivor Edition'.

In case you missed it, it improved visual quality and performance, reduced load times and added in a number of quality-of-life features including inventory management. Fast forward to 2023, and another patch (Version 2.0.5) has now been released.

This latest update focuses on adding support for the Ragnarok DLC but also comes with a number of fixes and improvements. Here's the full rundown of what to expect via the official patch notes:



Ark: Survival Evolved - Version 2.0.5



Added support for upcoming Ragnarok DLC

Non-dedicated sessions now available

Fixed broken state in which wild dinos would stop moving online

Fixed creature spawning issues

Fixed broken anti-mesh logic incorrectly killing players on entry to pearl caves online

Fixed days not saving online

Significantly improved melee combat performance

Fixed some creatures being lost during ascension

Fixed crash that would occur when Network Error dialog was present

Fixed beehives floating on the island

Fixed tree sap taps

Fixed Aberration exterior lighting

Fixed multiplayer movement issues with parachute and zip line

Improved underwater post process visuals

Improved Aberration cave lighting

Fixed overly bright tooltip icons

Improved Baby Reaper vfx

Fixed Reaper King aggro issues

Fixed Reaper impregnation issues whilst riding a creature

Fixed Rockwell trophy visual issues

Fixed Manticore trophy colors to be accurate

Fixed lighting in Rockwell boss arena

Fixed Rockwell tentacle animation issues

Fixed issue in which tamed Megalosaurus would stand whilst asleep

Fixed Megatherium to preserve sitting state on save/load

Fixed many ground seams and collision issues on all maps

Fixed bad movement on flyers if player logged out whilst mounted online

Fixed flickering mating icons online

Fixed animation hitches online opening map or cycling tools

Fixed creatures in caves to be untamable by design

Fixed Cryopod tool tip not displaying stats correctly

Fixed visuals on "She Who Waits" explorer notes

Fixed ballista turret visualizing ammo when it had none

Cheat fly no longer interrupted when colliding with water

Have you tried out the latest Switch update for Ark: Survival Evolved yet? Notice anything else? Tell us below.