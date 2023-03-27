Nintendo has announced that another seven-day free trial is now available for Nintendo Switch Online. This offer will be sticking around until 2nd April over on the My Nintendo Store, and it can even be used by those who redeemed the last free trial earlier this month.
During the seven-day trial period, you will be able to use online play, voice chat through the NSO app, get access to the Save Data Cloud and play all of the retro content from the NES, SNES and Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online game libraries. You won't, however, be able to use the free trial to purchase any of the classic controllers that are only available to full members (and which were recently restocked).
If you want to get in on the free trial, head over to the My Nintendo Store via the link in the above tweet and follow the instructions to get your unique code, which can be redeemed on the Switch eShop. It looks like this trial is only available to those with a European account for the moment, but we will be sure to keep you updated if it expands to other regions.
Remember, those with auto-renewal selected will be charged for a one-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online after the seven-day trial is over, so be sure to turn this off if you don't want to pay once the week is up.
Will you be giving this trial a go? Let us know in the comments.
Still awaiting for the permanently free trial. =)
@MS7000 which Nintendo has... what incentives to make happen?😅
Putting that N64 controller on there... forshame.
I get the opportunity to play one of the Oracle games over spring break and I just happen to be burnt out on Zelda games. Darn it.
Waiting for my N64 controller/controllers (hopefully I get at least one of them as that's all I wanted)
Man, you guys had me thinking they were doing full trails ns64 and everything ):
The expansion of NSO costs too much. But so did Nintendo’s cardboard and people bought that 😉
I would love to redeem those trials and play some of the kirby/yoshi games, but my hands are full at the moment with other games. @eltomo For a moment i was under the impression the N64 games would be available as well but oof xD
@nhSnork Of course I know better, but Nintendo online was up until the Switch initially free and (every corporation) tries to maintain the public image that they are "pro-consumer". But only pro PAYING consumer, and they SELL you an IDEA of what they want to look like. But yeah, as far as motivation for offering something for free goes, if you are capable of thinking outside of your capitalist indoctrination, and even within, there is plenty. Some people, like myself, can't just ask / demand a price for services or goods in clear conscience, and find it equally hard to pay a price with profit and other theft like taxes calculated in it already. "We", but I'll speak for myself, so "I" believe in voluntary work and ONLY voluntary work, free will, freedom in general, and a free society. But yeah, I have to build one myself (and am doing just that) because seemingly the entire world has been corrupted by money and the obviously false idea of infinite growth and profit and the equaly false idea of honest taxes, basically being born in infinite debt and guilt, paying for everything, no forgiveness, and they still believe to be "free".
Possibly-fingers crossed here! This could be sign of the Zelda TOTK Direct. Possibly there will be online play in the game and people on the free trial will decide to keep it after playing what is already offered especially when they see it’s required for the online play in the new Zelda game? I know it a reach but it’s exactly what I thought as soon as I read the headline. Fingers crossed!-Especially for TOFK online!
@nhSnork If we are talking purely on an individual level from me, then they would actually see money from me buying Splatoon 3, and Mario Kart DLC, as opposed to no money at all from neither paying for the online or for the content I just mentioned. On a wider level, sure, perhaps they don't have incentive; I can't speak for everyone else when it comes to subscribing/not subscribing. It's certainly not for a better service than when it was free as it is still just as inconsistent.
Not available in US?
This reward is not available in your registered country/region
I didn't want to reinstall Smash that much anyway.
Correct your picture. This site can't be turning into clickbait, too.
It looks like this trial is exclusive to Europe for the moment, so I have tweaked the post and image accordingly — hope that clears some things up from the original article 😊
@NinChocolate Friendly reminder that you can share a family plan with family and/or friends to pay much, much less (around €10 a year in my case by sharing it with my sister, her boyfriend and our friends so splitting it between 7)!
The thing that somewhat irritates me is; when the switch version of MK8 released I could play online without a subscription, now it's hidden behind a paywall. Although to be fair, the paywall is rather cheap, but at the same time it is also lacking things like party's, voice chat and messaging.
What I'm saying is, its just annoying all round. Paying hasn't actually made the online part of gaming any better.
