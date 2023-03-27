Nintendo has announced that another seven-day free trial is now available for Nintendo Switch Online. This offer will be sticking around until 2nd April over on the My Nintendo Store, and it can even be used by those who redeemed the last free trial earlier this month.

During the seven-day trial period, you will be able to use online play, voice chat through the NSO app, get access to the Save Data Cloud and play all of the retro content from the NES, SNES and Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online game libraries. You won't, however, be able to use the free trial to purchase any of the classic controllers that are only available to full members (and which were recently restocked).





Get yours here: pic.twitter.com/ZL4daPe0iY Until 02/04, you have another chance to get a #NintendoSwitchOnline free 7-day trial from the #MyNintendo website, even if you already redeemed a free trial code last week!Get yours here: https://t.co/nJwnICCA32 March 27, 2023

If you want to get in on the free trial, head over to the My Nintendo Store via the link in the above tweet and follow the instructions to get your unique code, which can be redeemed on the Switch eShop. It looks like this trial is only available to those with a European account for the moment, but we will be sure to keep you updated if it expands to other regions.

Remember, those with auto-renewal selected will be charged for a one-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online after the seven-day trial is over, so be sure to turn this off if you don't want to pay once the week is up.

Will you be giving this trial a go? Let us know in the comments.