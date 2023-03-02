Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ever played Zone of the Enders and thought "hmm, this could do with more girls"? Well, you might be in luck, because Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix is just a couple of weeks away from a western release on March 16th, 2023.

Originally released as a mobile title in Japan in 2018 before the console version arrived in 2022, its western release is being handled by publisher PQube. You'll have a choice of several different "Actresses" who you can interact with during dialogue sequences and customise with a range of different gear and weaponry. When you're ready, you can head into battle and put your skills to the test to "become a champion".

Here are some key features from PQube:

- UNIQUE PLAYABLE CHARACTERS, EACH WITH DIFFERENT PERSONALITIES, ABILITIES, SKILL SETS AND WEAPONRY - FUN DIALOGUE BETWEEN "ACTRESSES" ALLOW YOU TO KNOW THEM AND THEIR FEELINGS BETTER - EARN IN-GAME CURRENCY AND SPEND IT SHOPPING! BUY NEW CLOTHING ITEMS, COSTUMES, MECH SUIT VARIATIONS, WEAPONRY AND ACCESSORIES TO SUIT AND BOOT THE GIRLS TO YOUR LIKING - FIGHT SOLO IN 1 VS 1 BATTLES OR BUILD A TACTICAL TEAM, SWAPPING BETWEEN ACTRESSES TO ENHANCE YOUR OFFENCE AND DEFENCE STRATEGY - TEST YOUR ABILITY TO WEILD THE ALICE GEAR BY BATTLING ONLINE WITH FRIENDS

- FOLLOW THE BATTLE HEX AS YOU PROGRESS, CHOOSING BRANCHING OPTIONS THAT TAKE YOU ON DIFFERENT ROUTES

