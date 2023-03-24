If you're looking for a game that will conjure up some nostalgic memories of Enter the Gungeon, then AK-xolotl might just be the thing you're looking for.
Coming from publisher Playstack, AK-xolotl is a top-down roguelike with bullet hell gameplay and randomly generated rooms. Don't let the cute visuals fool you; this is a tense experience and you'll need to gather as many deadly weapons and upgrades as you can muster.
Here's a look at the key features from Playstack:
- Five different biomes with a variety of enemies
- Dozens of deadly weapons and power-ups
- Over 100 Axolotls to find and raise
- Bosses you’ll love to hate
- A lotl fun!
Still not convinced? Good news then, you can download a Steam demo right now and try it out for yourself.
What do you make of AK-xolotl? Reckon it can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Enter the Gungeon? Let us know with a comment down below.
Was looking for a Gungeon/BoI like game during the sales this week.
I ended up picking 'Dead Estate' and 'Tiny Rogues'. But thanks for bringing my attention to AK-xolotl......instantly .
Actually I've been playing Enter the Gungeon for a week. Perfect time to slap this over the table, pretty sure it will be a good addition to my library.
This looks fun and I haven't done bullet hell in a long time. They should revive smash tv.
I loved enter the gungeon! Also, was that a street fighter reference!?
This reminds me of Blazing Beaks, which I've really enjoyed. I'll probably get this eventually.
