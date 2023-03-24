Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're looking for a game that will conjure up some nostalgic memories of Enter the Gungeon, then AK-xolotl might just be the thing you're looking for.

Coming from publisher Playstack, AK-xolotl is a top-down roguelike with bullet hell gameplay and randomly generated rooms. Don't let the cute visuals fool you; this is a tense experience and you'll need to gather as many deadly weapons and upgrades as you can muster.

Here's a look at the key features from Playstack:

- Five different biomes with a variety of enemies

- Dozens of deadly weapons and power-ups

- Over 100 Axolotls to find and raise

- Bosses you’ll love to hate

- A lotl fun!

Still not convinced? Good news then, you can download a Steam demo right now and try it out for yourself.

What do you make of AK-xolotl? Reckon it can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Enter the Gungeon? Let us know with a comment down below.