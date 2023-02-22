First 4 Figures is teasing the full reveal of the next figure in its The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions lineup, with Daruk rounding out the quartet.

Those who want to see the statue in full will have to wait until 28th February at 08:00 PST / 16:00 GMT on which First 4 will be hosting a full introduction livestream with all of the important details including pre-order dates and pricing. This hasn't stopped the company from revealing a sneaky first look at the statue, however, and we must say it is looking pretty sweet.

Revealed in a preliminary livestream teaser over on the @First4Figures Twitter, we got a look at most of the upcoming statue in a good amount of detail. We haven't seen the base for this one just yet (though we imagine that it will have the same LED Sheikah Eye symbol as the prior three Champions) but the main body is looking set to have all of the attention to detail that we have come to expect from First 4 Figures.





Standing with the Boulder Breaker held aloft and a big grin on his face, this is definitely the Goron Champion alright.

We don't have an official price set for this one just yet, though based on previous numbers we would expect it to sit around $150-$200. This is on the pricier end, we will admit, but price tags are often high on statues of this quality and there is always going to be the incentive to complete the set for those who have pricked up Revali, Urbosa and Mipha previously.

What do you make of Daruk's statue? Will you be picking one up? Roll down to the comments to let us know.