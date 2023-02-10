With the surprise release of the outstanding Metroid Prime Remastered, Nintendo of America has kicked off a brand new competition to celebrate the game's reveal (and launch).

The sweepstakes are open from now until 4th April 11:59pm PST and those over 13, and from the US and Canada are eligible to enter to try and win an exclusive Metroid Prime Remastered Jacket and metal plate. Entrants can enter up to three times, and each entry will cost a mere 10 Platinum Points.

There will be ten lucky winners, who will be revealed in a prize draw on 11th April in Redmond, Washington. Winners will be notified by email around a week later and must respond within five days to claim their prizes. And they're pretty snazzy-looking, too:

Rules on how to enter the competition are listed over at Nintendo.com. Luckily, you've got two months to get your entries in, but why wait?

Arguably one of the highlights of the Direct this week, Metroid Prime Remastered is a phenomenal-looking version of one of the GameCube's best games. Retro Studios, the original developer, worked on the remaster, but had help from other companies, too.