The gorgeous action-adventure RPG Eastward, developed by Shanghai studio Pixpil, might just be getting some DLC in the near future — if SteamDB is anything to go by!

A brand new listing, titled Eastward - Octopia, was last updated on SteamDB on 2nd February and spotted yesterday by u/cloudsheep0 on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. This will be the first major update to the game since its release on Switch in October 2021, where it was a timed console exclusive.

Published by Chucklefish, Eastward was a homage to classic action adventure games such as top-down Zelda, while embracing the weird and wonderful humour of EarthBound, Undertale, and the like. There's an entire in-game game called Earth Born where you can play through a whole turn-based roguelike, and the game is just utterly stunning to look at. Pure pixel art perfection.

We wouldn't be surprised then that, if this DLC listing is correct, we may well see it during today's Nintendo Direct. Not one we had on our bingo card, but we'll absolutely take more Eastward.