Following the delay of the RPG Atelier Ryza 3 last month, Koei Tecmo this weekend showcased the game's opening cinematic at the Taipei Game Show. It's at least something to entertain fans until the big launch.

Instead of arriving this month, Ryza 3 has now been pushed back to 24th March 2023. According to the game's producer, the game needed some "additional time to fine-tune" but the team promises it will be "even better" when it does arrive.

Here's a bit about the story in Ryza 3, courtesy of Nintendo's official website:

"Ryza and her friends are living their lives on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives. To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on final adventure surrounding the "roots of alchemy."

As for the gameplay, players will be required to navigate an area made up of "multiple maps" connected seamlessly with a total of 11 party members. This same map will also apparently be one of the largest areas in the Atelier series. Apart from this, there are also different types of keys to obtain - unlocking different instances of "exploration, synthesis and battle. You can learn more in our previous story: