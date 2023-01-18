Just over a month out from the release of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, Koei Tecmo and the game's producer have made the tough decision to delay the title. Instead of February it will now arrive on the Switch on March 24th, 2023.

In a message from the game's producer Junzo Hosoi, it was explained how the game needed "additional-time to fine-tune" the final touches. Here's the message in full, via Gematsu:

We apologize for this delay to everyone who has been looking forward to the release of Atelier Ryza 3. In order to make this game a fitting finale for Ryza and her friends, we have taken on challenges such as adventuring in a vast open field and graphics that express the charm of these characters to the fullest extent. Our team will take this additional time to fine-tune the final touches so that we can deliver to all of you who have been following the series for the best possible experience in this culmination of Ryza and her friends’ adventures.

We are making the game even better to make it worth your wait, so we appreciate your patience for a just little bit more until the game’s release. —Junzo Hosoi, Producer

If we hear any further updates, we'll let you know. How do you feel about this delay? Tell us in the comments.