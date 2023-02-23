Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

This week marks the arrival of Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch - a new release based on the 2011 title from the Wii era.

If you are wondering how the latest Switch release holds up alongside the original version, you're in luck. GameXplain has put together a side-by-side comparison video showcasing the differences. While the new one certainly has a different look about it, characters like King Dedede have even had a massive makeover.

You can learn more about this latest Kirby release in our review and review round-up. There's also a free demo you can download from the Switch eShop, allowing four players to enjoy select stages and subgames.