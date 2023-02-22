So, what did other critics make of it? Well, see for yourself. Here's a round up of some of the reviews for Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe so far:

First up, Pocket Tactics echoed our own sentiments on the game, praising the visuals, mini-games, copy abilities, and new content, awarding it a 9/10:

"Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a wonderful revival of an already excellent game. Adorable, enjoyable, and absolutely oozing with charm, it offers a great range of platforming, puzzles, and minigames to explore either alone or with up to four players. Boasting enhanced visuals, fresh copy abilities, and new content, it’s an absolute delight, and a must for anyone looking for some family-friendly fun to brighten up their day."

Next, Game Informer gave the game an 8.75/10, stating that the new release effectively brings the original forward with meaningful additions:

"Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is still an enhanced remaster of a 12-year-old Wii game, but it effectively brings forward one of the pink puffball's best outings, complete with meaningful additions. The result is a game worthy of sitting in the Switch catalog next to last year's superb Kirby and the Forgotten Land."

VGC awarded the game 4/5 stars, heaping praise on the story mode and calling it "a perfect entry point for younger gamers":

"Whether you've played the Wii version or not, this remaster offers enough content to keep both newcomers and veterans busy for a while. As a Kirby game it's fairly typical and doesn't do anything particularly revolutionary, but what it does offer is strong, entertaining platforming."

GameSpot was a touch more critical on the experience, stating that the mini-games are "mostly dull" in its 7/10 assessment:

"Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe feels like a very complete package thanks to a remastered platformer campaign, substantial new Magolor epilogue, and smart new additions like the Mecha ability and Helper Magolor mode. It might be a little simple for some tastes, but it's grand fun to get lost in such a sweet little adventure regardless."

Finally, IGN also have the game a 7/10, criticising the "overly easy drudge" at the start of the campaign, but praising the new Magolor Epilogue:

"Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe takes a fun but straightforward Wii platformer, freshens it up visually, and adds a new mini adventure to pad out its otherwise relatively short campaign. Kirby’s journey across Planet Popstar starts as a slow, overly easy drudge. But once the difficulty picks up and the stages become more creative, this platformer shines through to its over-the-top conclusion – even if that conclusion comes far too soon. The Magolor Epilogue is also a welcome addition that stands on its own as another brief but worthwhile story. Return to Dream Land certainly isn’t Kirby’s best or most creative outing, but if you haven’t already played it on Wii, the Deluxe version is the ideal way to see what a traditional Kirby game is all about."

