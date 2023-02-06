Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

GoldenEye 007's release on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (and Xbox) has stirred up a lot of talk among us video game enthusiasts, and naturally, Digital Foundry is weighing in on the situation.

Dropping on the service just over a week ago, both the Xbox and NSO versions have come under a lot of flack for the controls, emulation quality, and more. And John Linneman of DF has taken it upon himself to find out what the issues are.

Describing this rerelease as a "monkey's paw moment", Linneman addresses the emulation issues with both versions of the game. The Xbox and Switch versions use two different emulators, and both versions present different problems.

Talking about the visuals, GoldenEye operates at 720p on Switch while it aims for 4k on Xbox, but as the original was designed for CRT TVs, many visual inconsistencies are "laid bare" in these rereleases. With the Switch version in particular, many textures aren't correctly tilled and the fog is rendered much further out than in the original release, and other unused textures have been removed.