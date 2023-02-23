Publisher JanduSoft has announced Zapling Bygone, a "twisted" new Metroidvania that's heading to the Switch on March 9th, 2023.
Developed by 9FingerGames, Zapling Bygone sees you murder your foes and steal their skulls to learn their unique abilities, absorbing their consciousness into your hive-mind. Each skull you collect will allow you to traverse more of the game's world and give you more ways to eliminnate your enemies.
Here's a list of features from JanduSoft:
- A pixelart metroidvania created by a solodev.
- Tight but fair precision platforming.
- Rewards exploration, with hidden secrets around every corner.
- Piece together the history of an alien planet, while fighting off a foe from home.
Zapling Bygone has been priced up at $12.99 / $12.99.
Will you be adding this unique metroidvania to your Switch collection? Add your thoughts to the Nintendo Life hive-mind down below.
Comments (7)
Oooh JanduSoft? There might be a physical then, I hope so as it looks great
We need a Metroidvania Quota.
Dig that 90's esque electro-industrial music in the trailer
I want your skull
I need your skull
I want your skull
I need your skull
Doesn’t look interesting at all really.
I can't quite tell whether I would enjoy this or not, but I at least appreciate how unique the movement is, and that music is right up my alley.
I'll be interested in a review for sure.
We need a pixel art game quota!
