Square Enix has had a solid run on the Nintendo Switch over the past year with releases such as Live A Live, NieR:Automata, Tactics Ogre: Reborn and more recently Crisis Core, but it seems it's not been enough. The Japanese publisher and developer has reported a drop in net sales in its latest financial results period (up to 31st December 2022).
Despite net sales falling to 255 billion yen (down by nearly 7% YoY), it's still got some big plans moving forward - teasing "multiple new titles" including games featuring brand-new IP.
Some of the titles on the horizon include Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and Octopath Traveler II, which are both due out later this month on the Nintendo Switch. Further down the line, fans can look forward to new Dragon Quest games and another major Final Fantasy entry.
According to SE, the sales decline is "partly due to weakness in existing smart devices/ PC browser titles". It goes on to mention how "HD Games" sales did not reach the level of the previous year and notes how its MMOs did not receive any new expansion packs. New titles in the "smart devices/ PC Browser" category were also unable to offset weak performances from existing titles.