I really wish that Square Enix would take some of the IPs they used for mobile games - especially the ones that were never released in the West - and turn them into normal JRPGs and release them on Switch/handhelds (or PC).

I just discovered a mobile game SE made called The Last Idea. Aside from the obligatory joke cracking about SE giving it that title because they're (supposedly) a washed up developer that's been releasing a large number of mobile games in an effort to throw anything at the wall to see what sticks - for one thing, the word "Idea" in the game's title is apparently supposed to be pronounced "Edia", and for another - I have become obsessed with this game, and I have no idea why.

I guess it may be because the thought of Japanese developers making good games and then deciding to never release them stateside and keeping them in Japan has always bothered me. It makes me feel like a second-class citizen of the gaming world, and more importantly it robs me of the opportunity to experience what could possibly be a great JRPG experience with a well crafted story and likeable characters.

SE has been doing that for a while now; that is, making mobile JRPGs and releasing them only in Japan. There is, I think, very fertile ground there for taking the defunct mobile games that never made it here, putting the IPs into a console-style JRPG shell, and releasing them on consoles and PC. I wouldn't even mind SE keeping the gacha elements, as long as they were sold as traditional non-mobile games and the gacha action didn't require a pay2win setup - ie, they could have character summons based around RNG, there would be no premium in-based currency, and they'd just sell the game for 50 or 60 dollars like usual.

But of course they will never do any of this, and just keep foisting dumpster fire games like Forspoken upon Western gamers, and putting tiktok thots in the mobile games they do release over here, like the one that's currently the face of Brave Exvius: War of The Visions.