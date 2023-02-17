Update [Fri 17th Feb, 2023 13:50 GMT]: Following stories earlier this week of further increases in the PIF's investment in Nintendo, Bloomberg now reports that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund now holds 8.3% of Nintendo, according to filings. This makes it the company's largest shareholder outside of Japan.
According to Bloomberg's data, this puts the PIF holding ahead of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund stake in Nintendo, and comes second only to Nintendo's own shareholding.
Original Story [Thu 16th Feb, 2023 11:30 GMT]: After reports in January that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) upped its stake in Nintendo from 5.01% to 6.07%, a new filing suggests that the percentage has been increased again by more than a point.
As reported by Trading View (thanks, VGC), this second increase takes the sovereign wealth fund's overall investment in the Kyoto company to 7.08%.
The government-run fund has been investing across the board in the video game sector in recent years, including a $1 billion stake in Embracer Group and investments in a host of other prominent companies in the industry, including SNK, Capcom, Activision, EA, and Take-Two.
The PIF's interest in Nintendo specifically began back in May 2022. Nintendo stated at the time that it learned of the investment from news reports and would not comment on individual shareholders.
The PIF's investment across a wealth of industries in recent times has drawn criticism due to Saudi Arabia's human rights record, which is tracked and reported on by organisations such as Amnesty.
Well, it has not turned out bad for Newcastle, has it
Is this real? Soon Saudi Arabia will buy Nintendo 100%.
This cabal is buying up everything, and nobody has the plums to stand up to it. Make a stand when prompted but when there's money involved morals go right out the window. Grim
Not gonna lie, this makes me uncomfortable. The idea that the Saudi state profits from Nintendo gives me pause. I know Nintendo haven’t seeked this out but it leaves a bad taste in my mouth. They’re a nasty little regime.
I think any governmental influence on decision making involving artistic products that particularly affect our children has to be a bad thing, be it Saudi Arabia, or any other world power. A 7% vote is quite influential and these companies are the sum of their investors.
@arabiansanchez likewise. It's sad to see. It really is.
@Horace Didn't even think about it from that POV. Now it seems like even worse news! They've already broken football, clearly have no intention of stopping there
@Selim As I recall it's basically impossible for a non Japanese place to get any real foothold with shares like that. Nintendo's investors are heavily Japanese focused (banks and whatnot) and few of those would ever if ever sell to foreigners.
@B4L0R_CLUB in the case of Newcastle, sure, via the fit and proper tests the League could have, in theory, put their foot down and said nope. However these are publicly traded shares, very little to stop anyone dipping in.
Nintendo won't even necessarily know who is buying them.
Okay, forgive my ignorance. Just because they own 6%, does that mean they have any artistic influence?
I don’t like it, but I also assume many products that I consume are making profits for bad organizations.
@ukaskew37 as someone else alluded to, Nintendo did not seek this investment, they found out about it in the news! No issue with Nintendo, it's just sad that money gained from destroying the planet used by people with horrific human rights records and misogynistic and homophobic views is being used to infiltrate everything PIF possibly can, it seems.
What about all your China made products? I'm sure you will stop buying, using anything made from China. Hypocrites.
How does the decision process work at Nintendo? Is it just the board that makes final choices? Do investors have any say, apart from voting who will be on the board? I don't think this will change much at all at Nintendo - remember making money is the #1 goal at all companies, while virtue signalling is just PR.
Oh get a grip! What about the UK and USA too? Read into what the media doesn't tell you. There are literally no countries that are free from bad human rights records.
@dugan Indirectly yes, because investors have a proportionate vote on who runs the company and the people running the company are green lighting artistic decisions.
[This comment is not available in your territory]
@dugan They most definitely are. The west have a lot of soul searching they ought to be doing regarding who we empower.
The idea that a regime who enforce laws wherein people have their hands cut off or are lashed for things like ‘theft,’ ‘deviancy,’ or ‘drunkenness’ is now profiting from Super Mario et al just hits differently I guess. Nintendo take on an emotional element for people I guess. Nostalgia, etc.
Regarding creative control, you’ve got it. Thankfully they don’t warrant any input there.
@Henchdog yes. Correct. Japan basically has a law saying that foreign companies can’t buy companies in Japan. Otherwise Microsoft would have had one by now. Lol. Nintendo owns the majority stake. So they can’t be bought out by people anyway. Nintendo sets a limit on how many shares are public and let whoever grabs them.
If that stake gets too high i’m ok with playing my retro collection.
Don’t know a lot about Saudi Arabia so went through that link in the article and, just read they behead a lot of people? Wtf! Why are we allies with them? Nintendo should steer clear
Cool, I guess. didn't know why this business news is important..
Yeah, not a fan of this news. Tencent, this PIF, ...wish they would stay away from our pastime as much as possible.
Don't worry. Nintendo's arbitrary decision making, lateral development with withered tech, vaulting their old stuff with drip feeds, and generally being Nintendo will continue. If some other country wants a piece of that, they can enjoy when the Big N inevitably missteps like they typically do after a big high like the Switch. Silly geese, you buy into Nintendo when they're in the throes of a Wii U.
Great, so I'm funding a country that would execute me for being gay when I buy Nintendo's products... -_- I don't think Nintendo and Saudi's values align well.
They're apparently their largest shareholder too.
That's just terrible news, it's really dishartening seeing a company that brought so many smiles to people's hearts making deals with an entity that cannot be described as anything more than a disgusitng moral cesspool.
Nintendo should steer clear of those.
@123akis hmmmm... When was the last time there was a state execution that used beheading by sword in the UK? I get the US and the UK have done terrible things (especially the UK), but when a lot of that human rights abuses is over a century ago while the other is a current practitioner... That's apples and oranges.
@arabiansanchez I wouldn't blame it on the west, it's the east that has a TON of soul searching to do, provided they even have them in the first place
@123akis sure, but comparing the west to the east in terms of human rights abuse is like comparing a finger flip to a baseball bat assault
Where are all the people who called to boycott Hogwarts Legacy and chastised the game for two years right now? Haven't seen them calling for a Nintendo boycott. Apparently tweets are more harmful than execution and jail sentences.
So the government wants to step up and do something about the Microsoft-Activision deal, but this is somehow acceptable? (I know Nintendo is a Japanese company and therefore answers to a different government. Not sure if there's some kind of internationally agreed-upon rules when it comes to investing--particularly in foreign stocks--though. I feel like there HAS to be, right?)
When Activision Blizzard was caught doing terrible stuff in 2021, I decided to boycott them, but not forever and now I decided to go back to buying their games, still waiting for Microsoft to finish the acquisition.
If I decided to boycott everything similar to be coherent, what would I buy?
@Clyde_Radcliffe Please don't do a "whataboutism". We're on ResetEra talking about it.
Another issue is that it's not only Nintendo they have stakes in. They also have in SNK, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, and even Embracer.
@Weapon_Wheel I just don't like the hypocrisy of it. People acting morally superior and bullying others for not getting on board when they themselves turn a blind eye to all sorts of other (worse) stuff. It just shows how it's largely little more than performative bandwagon jumping on whatever happens to be the trendy cause right now. In reality we are funding horrendous people all over the place, it's almost impossible not to these days sadly.
@victordamazio I'm not buying Activision games till they're fully acquired by Microsoft. Similar to Hogwarts Legacy till it's on a deep discount or used. While I'd hate to do similar with Nintendo I have boycotted games in the pass. I can live without AAA video games.
this is very worrysome, soon arabic influience will be on Nintendo hardware/games, they will kill Nintendo creativity, where is the japanese goverment to put a stop to this? isnt theres a law that block foregein companies for buying japanese companies? why Nintendo is not using this law?
@Clyde_Radcliffe yeah this isn't comparable. One, The Saud government has very low stake in Nintendo atm compared to JK who owns the Harry Potter brand and that very brand gives her a platform to not just rake in millions, but to also give her that very platform. It's similar to Orsan Scott Card where his brand is Ender's Game and those are far easier to compare and buying products of Ender's Game actively supports Card and his platform.. This while similar is not quite comparable.
@Giancarlothomaz 7% is literally nothing, and nintendo owns most of their shares between them and tursted partners, nothing will happen.
It's the issues of being a public traded company, anyone can buy shares. take overs tho, that's another situation and that's what laws and govt can shut down.
@Scarko well it’s not like Newcastle haven’t come under significant scrutiny and criticism since that deal, is it? 🤔
They should stay well away from Nintendo.
what i like about boycotts is that people draw a line where they think its good to do it, like not buying nintendo games because the SA are a regime (and i agree) but using social media like twitter or facebook is not bad even if one of the owners of a particular social media made it's money by literally being a slaver, and the other is an ***** that sells your entire information and probably skews voting to what he likes.
@Clyde_Radcliffe It would be hypocritical staying silent about it, which is not the case with the informed. Unfortunately, there's very little we can do outside of raising awareness.
It's not only video games. The PIF also has stakes in services like Google and Amazon. Most companies in the world are in questionable hands, it affects most things; from food to clothing to housing to media - saying no to it all makes living a life worth living extremely difficult because we've been made dependent on them.
@Faruko the joys of not having a Twitter And while I want a Tesla... I'm not supporting Elon. Facebook I hardly give any information for and more use it to stay in contact with extended family I'm not perfect, but I try to be better where I can!
If the Saud government does get a high enough stake in Nintendo... I'm going to consider not buying their products.
"HADAR SEN OLMEN"
yes, it's still not Arabic, and yes it's just a repetition of my last comment on this topic
But this is immediately my first thought when I see something Saudi Arabia related and Nintendo
I would imagine the recent share price tumble after the investors meeting meant there was stock for Saudi Arabia to buy. At the end of the say It's a free market and anyone can buy the stock.
Mire than likely Nintendo have security in place to stop a hostile takeover. The Saudi's are just buying in on the future of Films, Toys, and Theme Parks starring Mario and Zelda.
@Horace thank you for that, it makes sense and I didn’t consider that.
@arabiansanchez “a lot of soul searching about who we empower” You are so correct! Thanks for the response.
More financial backing is good for Nintendo, so this is a win.
@Weapon_Wheel Even many of our phones and clothes are likely to have been made by child sweat shop labour.
@Wexter I can absolutely agree with you that there are no executions in UK, however they do fund/support an apartheid state in the middle east that continue to steal land and shoot anyone including teenagers for no reason... which is very comparable to executions except no trial.
@PessitheMystic yeah, it was sarcasm. I love football as a sport, play it a lot. I've been watching English football for 20 years now, but I hate where it is all going.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Indeed. It is despicable. A lot of production got outsourced to countries far away from us, while we are kept wool over our eyes.
@123akis true! But, that still is not same as being the government actively doing those things. I'd say some is geopolitical as we need them, but we can also and should adjust on our policies to have a harder stance.
As far as the Saud government is concerned they are one of the few counters NATO nations have to Iran (they historically do not get along). So, yeah it's one of those enemy of my enemy is my friend relationships.
@Scarko aw my bad, couldn’t tell it was sarcasm because arguably it hasn’t actually turned out bad for Newcastle. Current highest league position for as long as I can remember.
But again, I am not condoning or endorsing Saudi funding whatsoever.
@123akis,
So true, if you took this stance there would be very little you bought from anywhere.
This might feel unsavoury but if they’re Publicly traded shares there is no stand to be taken, they’re on the free market.
For the record, for the mod, my comment #30 was not off topic. Maybe I should have put emphasis around the word “Nintendo”. Since my point was directly referring to the sales on a “Nintendo” system as a reflection of what this article we are commenting on is discussing. Literally the entire point of this article and the outcome from it. But okay then.
@Horace This is absolutely the right way to think of it. Not so much an investor trying to tinker with a specific game development. It's their voting power that's going to hold massive sway. This is very alarming news indeed. There is eventually a tipping point where they can influence who sits on the board of directors. At that point it's too late and then they have full ability to influence game design. We need a lot more media coverage on this. Not just from SA, but any large entity taking a controlling interest in a company.
@Clyde_Radcliffe “ They're apparently their largest shareholder too.”
I’m glad someone said it. 7% may not sound like a lot but when it’s the companies largest shareholder, we’ll “a lot” is relative.
That said, I don’t think they’ll get creatively involved on a daily basis, they’re in it for the $, and probably b/c it makes them look good by owning part of a “family friendly” company. But, I think 7% gives them the nuclear option of saying “Look, take that out of your game, we don’t like it, or we’re dumping 7% of your company stock for half of what it’s worth, potentially sending the stock into a bottomless free fall.” Now that’s a bomb that can only be dropped once, but you can threaten it repeatedly.
Nintendo stock will probably pop up when the next gen console is announced, sometime in the next 12 months, my guess is PIF continues to buy until then, who knows when they’ll stop. 🤷🏻♂️ Though probably no more than 10 or 11%, that’s a big enough of a bomb.
Jesus this is very concerning.
Can just imagine a Saudi representative tip toeing into Nintendo HQ and saying “raise the stakes. We’re (7%) all in.”
@Clyde_Radcliffe you can’t doxx and stalk and send death threats to the Saudi Government.
@dugan they are slowly upping their stake, likely to avoid scrutiny. At 7% it might not seem like much but they WILL be able to have a voice during investor sessions. They likely cannot dictate anything but the Saudi Arabia does now have more of a say than anyone actually buying the product.
They are putting stock in many things. It's a slow power move.
@Ryu_Niiyama That would be UN's job, and we all know how good UN is at doing its job
@Henchdog well it’d definitely be more of a challenge, but SNK was founded in Japan and has since been bought out by Saudi Arabia.
Abhorrent news. Gaming really is just determined to fund the worst people on the planet, isn’t it?
A reminder to the people of that one gamer from Hong Kong who protest the injustice the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) is committing in Hong Kong. And was silenced and kicked out. All because Activision Blizzard is being funded by Tencent. No denying. Saudi Arabia and China seeks to influence and later regulate the gaming industry and perhaps the entertainment industry as well. Both western and the democratic countries of Asia (Japan, South Korea etc) Not saying any democratic countries are innocent since we all have a history of human rights abuse.
Hey you can't blame the Saudis for wanting to divest from complete oil dependency somehow. And bury any negative human rights publicity under as much sports-washing (video game-washing) as they can afford.
I do hope Nintendo has invested some of their Switch riches into stock buybacks, to better repel such, let's say, disreputable investors.
Holy hell people. Stop letting your pure greed allow the blood money to spread so easily. Disgusting world.
Just want to point out something. The reason why Nintendo stock values are so low right now is that they did a 10 to 1 stock split back in September after announcing it early last year. Their shares have historically been expensive, and they also only sold in blocks of 100 shares, the value of which roughly equated to sending a kid to college in Tokyo for the whole 4 years! The move to split has been proposed for years. So this whole thing was an opportunity for SA to swoop in and get some Nintendo Stock.
@ComfyAko Nintendo, or any other publicly traded company, doesn’t have control over who buys open shares.
@TYRANACLES The difference is that was a deal SNK let through. Here, these are shares on the open market. No one can take over a company by buying open shares. There’s generally not enough shares to go around because the guys at the top hold the majority, as well as everyone else who own shares.
@Teksetter No chance as they just split in September to encourage investment. But as sure as Nintendo remains a traditional Japanese company we can be safe in knowing that they won’t give up the company to foreign powers so easily.
@masterLEON That's my point. Offering public floats gives you no control over investors.
@theModestMouse sure, but if you start doing that, what can you really buy? Also, bear in mind that most of the people don't know and don't care about where something comes from. And then there's people who know that you can't turn a river with a stick. After all, no snowflake in an avalanche ever feels responsible.
This is a nothing burger.
My god, if I had one wish it would be for Nintendolife to publish an article called "Nintendo is a Japanize company. Japan is a whole different county! Laws are different there" and link it in articles like this.
Every single day there is a new article that is completely misleading because the audience here lacks any context in how wholly owned subsidiaries work, that NOA is not the same company as Nintendo, or some other difference between the east and west, yet there seems to be no interest in providing this context.
Publicly traded companies in Japan are protected from foreign involvement. I literally, no exaggeration, have MORE CONTROL over Nintendo then Saudi Arabia, because I own shares and ... unlike the Saudi's, they allow me to vote!
Unlike the US, you can't hostilely take over a Japanese company. The articles of incorporation for most Japanese companies only give voting power to nationals. They also include two levels of control over unwanted majority stakes; a "poison pill", which allows new shares to be issued to board members without public offering, and the "nuclear option" with takes ALL power away from share holders and gives full authority to the people listed in the articles of incorporation.
I don't own shares in SNK and haven't seen there AOI, but even with a 51% stake, I doubt Saudi Arabia has any control there either.
@HeadPirate hasn’t hostile takeovers happened to other game companies? I seem to remember reading about it happening to another company, and people wondered about Nintendo. And that’s how I found out about the steps it would take.
So a lot of people seem worried. That some of the money they give to Nintendo goes to Saudi Arabia is an issue I can understand.
But will SA have literally any influence whatsoever? I mean anything that could actually matter or be noticable? In fact, has Nintendo done anything in the past few years that was a result of their investors' influence? Or does Nintendo just tell investors they'll 'think about and consider' their suggestions and shuts them up with all the money they make?
Why does it matter how much stock Saudi Arabia has in Nintendo?
Wonder if all those people that boycotted Hogwarts legacy will be boycotting Nintendo...🤣
@123akis
that's a bit of "whataboutism," no?
why can't people be hypocrites, china be bad, AND Saudi Arabia be bad? and USA and England too, throw those in there. they are all bad, sure.
you aren't wrong I just don't think these factors are mutually exclusive.
@outsider83
I think the game companies you are thinking of are western, right? the point they were making is it's different for Japanese companies.
Selling out to China and the Saudis is never a good thing. At this point they might as well sell a part of Nintendo to Russia, it's also a loving country that only has the best interests of everyone in mind.
@-wc- Comparing China/Saudi Arabia to the US/UK is indeed naive. Yes, they're all bad in their own ways, but in the US/UK you won't get executed for your sexual preferences, sent to a concentration camp for being a specific ethnicity, or have your organs forcefully harvested and sold to rich foreigners because of your religion.
@arabiansanchez everyone is suddenly uncomfortable of a country, just because the mefia and US said they’re the bad guys. Grow some plums.
@Ursaking
(changed my response after re reading yours.)
I agree with you! I hope that's clear from my comment.
Oh no! Anyway, life goes on and this will literally change nothing. Even the people complaining about it.
@HeadPirate Thank you for the clarification!
Despite my ignorance about this specific matter Japanese is my field of study so I at least know that, being a different country, their laws are quite different from the ones in mine, Italy, and in other ones like the UK, USA etc. (became even clearer thanks to the one Japanese law exam I took at university) and you have to keep that into consideration when discussing topics like this one.
This is stock purchases on an open market. You or I or anyone can buy the stock.
My guess is that the Saudis are trying to diversify their holdings since their oil/energy sources will not last forever.
However, given that most of the stocks are in private (family) hands, it is doubtful that this will ever result in a takeover.
Money money money money, MONEY!
@Would_you_kindly Look, Nintendo can lie, cheat, steal, and deal with some of the worst people on earth; But I will boycott if they charge me for the DLC on next Mario game.
Wow, when I said yesterday that I thought PIF would buy more stock I didn’t mean overnight.
“Nintendo stock will probably pop up when the next gen console is announced, sometime in the next 12 months, my guess is PIF continues to buy until then, who knows when they’ll stop. 🤷🏻♂️ Though probably no more than 10 or 11%, that’s a big enough of a bomb.”
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...