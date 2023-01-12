It has been announced that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, or PIF, has upped its previous stake in Nintendo from 5.01% to 6.07%.

As reported by Reuters (thanks, GoNintendo), the sovereign wealth fund increased its previous ownership stake in the Kyoto company by 1.06%, as revealed today in a Japanese report filing.

This follows the government-run fund's initial investment in Nintendo back in May last year, and a swathe of other stakes across the video game sector, which include a $1 billion investment in Embracer Group and stakes in other prominent games companies including Capcom, SNK, Activision, EA, and Take-Two.

Nintendo has stated previously that it will not comment on individual stakeholders. The PIF's investments across a wealth of sectors have drawn criticism in recent years due to Saudi Arabia's human rights record, which is tracked and reported on by organisations such as Amnesty.

