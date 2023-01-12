It has been announced that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, or PIF, has upped its previous stake in Nintendo from 5.01% to 6.07%.
As reported by Reuters (thanks, GoNintendo), the sovereign wealth fund increased its previous ownership stake in the Kyoto company by 1.06%, as revealed today in a Japanese report filing.
This follows the government-run fund's initial investment in Nintendo back in May last year, and a swathe of other stakes across the video game sector, which include a $1 billion investment in Embracer Group and stakes in other prominent games companies including Capcom, SNK, Activision, EA, and Take-Two.
Nintendo has stated previously that it will not comment on individual stakeholders. The PIF's investments across a wealth of sectors have drawn criticism in recent years due to Saudi Arabia's human rights record, which is tracked and reported on by organisations such as Amnesty.
Please keep our Community Rules in mind when discussing this sensitive topic below.
[source reuters.com, via gonintendo.com]
Although it is astounding to see just how invested the Saudi's are in several industries, I wonder just how "worried" we need to be about them having an increasing stake in Nintendo, in terms of them having any influence on what types of products/games Nintendo produces.
@Pillowpants i don't think they would have much influence. I hope not anyway.
I think this is a general diversifying of their wealth portfolio from oil into other areas rather than anything more insidious. Again - I hope that's the case.
@Pillowpants : Of all that could negatively influence Nintendo's products/games, I'm far more concerned about influences from the West than from some Saudi investor(s).
Are we allowed to talk about Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses here? Because I think that's extremely relevant.
@Hypocrisy-Detector : The United States aren't exactly lauded for their human rights record either, but for some reason, the same scrutiny doesn't seem to apply to "the good guys"™.
I don't care to express where I stand on the topic as it's completely out of place on a gaming website. It's just the unnecessary and divisive grandstanding partisanship that is so irksome. Just report whatever there is to report and get on with it.
@Sisilly_G I would have said the exact same if any other shareholder would get such a large stake in the company to the point where they could start demanding things from Nintendo. It's not something I'm bringing up specifically because they are from Saudi Arabia.
@Sisilly_G I agree this isn't the place, but just so we are all crystal clear... everyone, everywhere can do better when it comes to human rights.
However, stoning people to death for who they choose to love puts Saudi Arabia significantly lower than almost every other place on Earth.
@Sisilly_G ignoring it is not as neutral as you think...
@Pillowpants : Sure. But I can't see them interfering in any case. I guess we could see something similar to the Chinese Rabbids game that was later localised for international release (such as Arab-exclusive games or those that may be more accommodating for such audiences), but with respect to interfering with Nintendo's projects across the board? I can't see investors making the foolish mistake of messing with Nintendo's current success.
It's a business opportunity, much like Saudis attempting to secure Cristiano Ronaldo for their national football team, despite his domestic arrangements being inconsistent with local values/customs (and we often see locals turning a blind eye to the actions of foreigners so as to not cause diplomatic disharmony).
I'm just wondering how long it will be before this comment section gets closed...
Don’t use this thumbnail unless it’s a Direct, damnit!
Not sure this sits well with Nintendo's image. Kudos for reporting it and the related human rights issues raised by Amnesty.
Well seems like the Saudi really see some importance with Nintendo. Now the Saudi is looking to buy a stake in WWE too, that's why most people on Twitter were concern the last few days due to the sudden return of Vince McMahon, the resignation of Stephanie McMahon and the rumor that Saudi Arabia may be one of the share holder interested in buying a stake in the WWE.
Hopefully it stays at that or get smaller. They ever get as much of a stake in it as they've got in SNK, or like rumors are saying they do in WWE, and I'm fully prepared to cut Nintendo out of my life.
All twelve of my uncles have confirmed this is part of an extremely long plan to get Oil Man removed from Mega Man VI, but no one wants to tell these guys Nintendo doesn't own it.
@Sisilly_G sadly that's true. America's obsession with race and LGBT is rampant enough that other countries now mention it about us like an identifier. Recently ign asked team behind new final fantasy about if they were worried since they didn't have enough diverse main characters to which I thought their response was awesome. Simply saying they knew the questioned would be asked cause our obsession with the case, but they think diversity comes from your character not what you look like.
On topic of PIF, they are supposed buy WWE as well so interesting to see two moved in conjunction.
So long gay Bowser!
@Thoughts are we going to address the us's human rights abuses? what about japan? why only bring up this topic when saudi is brought up?
