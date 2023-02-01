Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Later this month, Square Enix will be releasing Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on the Nintendo Switch. If you're eager to see what the game is like ahead of release, later today you'll be able to download a free demo from the North American and European eShops.

If you can't wait any longer, you can actually play it right now. Provided you've got access to a Japanese eShop account, you can download it from the local eShop in this region. It's got full English language support, too.





A free demo for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is out February 1st for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.



Play 30 songs and carry your save over to the full game when it launches on February 16th. The band is warming up, and now you can too!A free demo for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is out February 1st for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.Play 30 songs and carry your save over to the full game when it launches on February 16th. pic.twitter.com/nspdoD6wuU January 31, 2023

As mentioned in our hands on, this demo allows you to unlock up to 30 songs, 30 characters and level up your collection of cute characters to level 30. You can also carry over your progress to the final game when it arrives on 16th February.