Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Animation artist Densle has been working on creating an amazing and intricate story set in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In this story, a gas-masked player terrorises villagers and NPCs like Tom Nook and Isabelle, until finally, they decide to fight back.

The latest episodes — a two-parter called Reset -- handle Isabelle's journey to find out what the heck is going on after the gas mask player resets the island to avoid the wrath of the villagers. The poor creatures get booted onto other islands, including Pietro, who gets sent to a deserted island, cursed to wait for someone who actually likes his whole clown thing. We'll take you, Pietro. We love you.

The second part of Reset is an incredible 26 minutes long, and fully hand-animated, with K.K. Slider interstitials and gorgeous backgrounds. It's surprisingly creepy, but Isabelle getting her revenge is well worth the watch alone.

So, now you know — your Animal Crossing NPCs remember. They remember.

Oh, and Densle's not done — as a post-credits thank you, they ask viewers to "stay tuned" for a movie. Time to catch up on the other episodes, then!