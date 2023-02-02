Taito's Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! is launching on the Switch eShop on 23rd May, ININ Games has announced. You'll also be able to snap up a physical edition over at ININ Games' website.

Bringing four-player co-op to the beloved spin-off series, ININ Games also revealed a brand new mode coming to the new game — One vs. One Online Multiplayer. You'll be able to match up with friends and take them down in some bubble-bursting action by setting a password and sharing it. Obviously, you'll need your Switch Online subscription to play online, but this should add another competitive layer to the game.

The game is also bringing back some much-loved characters in Woolen and Packy — last playable in 1999 and 2000 respectively. We've seen them in the official art before, of course, but we're extremely glad these two are back after such a long absence. There are a few other unlockable characters, too — we know about Hootwit and Liber, two new characters to Everybubble! — as well as the return of Drunk (or Dreg, depending on what game or version you're playing).

We've got a few new screenshots of the adorable, colourful puzzle game to share, which includes those returning characters and the various multiplayer, single-player, and co-op modes.

Just a few weeks ago, we found out that a Space Invaders mode will be coming to the game, which changes up the bubble-shooting formula: