Taito's brand-new instalment in the Puzzle Bobble series launches this spring and in a surprising yet adorable move, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! will have a brand new mode which celebrates Space Invaders. (Thanks, Gematsu!)
Nope, you're not reading that wrong at all. For the legendary arcade game's 45th anniversary, Bub, Bob, Peb, and Pab can shoot down invaders all with the magic of colour-matching bubbles in a mode called 'Puzzle Bobble vs. Space Invaders'. Simple, and effective.
You can play this new mode with up to four players cooperatively, and the goal is to get rid of the bubbles that have the invaders marked on them by sticking three or more bubbles of the same colour to them.
There's also a twist — if you're observant, you might see that the little dinosaurs don't have their usual bubble-launching machine, and that's because you can only fire the bubbles directly upwards. Just like Space Invaders, then! You can move left and right, but there are no clever wall-bouncing tricks to be utilised here.
You can see for yourself how this unusual mash-up will play in the video below.
Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! will launch sometime this spring. What do you think of this cutesy blend of Bub, Bob, and aliens? Pop off in the comments!
[source gematsu.com]
Comments (4)
And the world will never be the same because of it.
Awwww!!! It just keeps getting better and better!
And speaking of Space Invaders, it would have been really cool if they had included a Space Invaders stage in Smash Bros. (and some spirits too). Perhaps it's not to late?
Very cool. I must have this.
A Space Invaders mode?
Haha, I like the sound of that.
