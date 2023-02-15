In the lead up to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, US video game chain GameStop has announced a new pre-order deal.

If you pre-purchase the game from the store now, you'll not only receive a copy of the game, but you'll also score a "free exclusive wooden plaque". Note: If you purchase the plaque online, you'll need to print your order confirmation and bring it in-store to receive this bonus.





Order now: pic.twitter.com/NVBLlYJf2q Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at GameStop and receive an EXCLUSIVE wooden plaque with purchase!Order now: https://t.co/1z7YghNLor February 14, 2023

This deal will set you back $69.99 (the slightly increased price for this new Zelda title). The plaque will be made available on 12th May 2023, the same day as the release of Tears of the Kingdom. If you've already pre-ordered "any edition" of Tears of the Kingdom from GameStop, you'll also be eligible for this offer.