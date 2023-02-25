Niantic has announced that this year's St. Patrick's Day event in Pikmin Bloom is going to be all about Clover Decor. Yep, this means that you will be able to grow Pikmin with clovers on their heads (four-leaf ones if you're lucky) and start celebrating all things green from 1st March 2023.

The event is being split into two different parts this year, with the first section consisting of 30 different missions that you will need to complete to get your virtual hands on a packet of Gold Seedlings (required for the growth of red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged, or rock Clover Decor Pikmin). These Clover Pikmin will be important for the second part of the event, so you'll want to get as many of them ready as you can in the early days.

For the lowdown on each of these missions, check out the following list and a note from Niantic:

Part 1 Event Missions

Mission 1: Plant 1500 yellow-colored flowers

Mission 2: Plant 1500 red-colored flowers

Mission 3: Defeat 5 mushrooms★

Mission 4: Plant 1500 blue-colored flowers

Mission 5: Plant 1500 white-colored flowers

Mission 6: Defeat 5 mushrooms★

Mission 7: Plant 1500 windflowers

Mission 8: Plant 4000 flowers

Mission 9: Grow 6 Pikmin★

Mission 10: Plant 2000 yellow-colored flowers

Mission 11: Plant 2000 red-colored flowers

Mission 12: Defeat 5 mushrooms★

Mission 13: Plant 2000 blue-colored flowers

Mission 14: Plant 2000 blue windflowers

Mission 15: Grow 6 Pikmin★

Mission 16: Plant 3000 white-colored flowers

Mission 17: Plant 2000 white windflowers

Mission 18: Defeat 5 mushrooms★

Mission 19: Plant 3000 yellow-colored flowers

Mission 20: Plant 2000 yellow windflowers

Mission 21: Grow 6 Pikmin★

Mission 22: Plant 3000 red-colored flowers

Mission 23: Plant 2000 red windflowers

Mission 24: Defeat 5 mushrooms★

Mission 25: Plant 3000 blue-colored flowers

Mission 26: Plant 2000 blue windflowers

Mission 27: Grow 6 Pikmin★

Mission 28: Plant 5000 flowers

Mission 29: Plant 3000 windflowers

Mission 30: Defeat 5 mushrooms★

- Every three missions, you will receive a gold seedling that will become a Four-Leaf Clover Decor Pikmin (See missions marked with a ★)

- The part 1 event missions will be available from Wednesday, March 1, until the end of the event on Friday, March 31.

- All postcards your Pikmin bring back from expeditions during the event will have a St. Patrick's Day design.

- The shop will be stocked with Mii costumes perfect for St. Patrick's Day during the event. Be sure to wear green and join the party! (You can use coins to redeem Mii Costumes until March 31)

Part two of the St. Patrick's Day event will be kicking off on 17th March and will see you using your Clover Pikmin to take on a series of green mushrooms that will have bloomed all over the map. The reward for fighting the fungi is yet more Gold Seedlings, so the chances of blooming a four-leaf Pikmin is even higher.