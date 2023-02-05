Valentine's Day is just around the corner and Pikmin Bloom is about ready to celebrate in style. Starting tomorrow (February 6th) until February 26th, you'll be able to try out special Valentine's Day missions and bag yourselves some 'Present Sticker' gold seedlings.

Here's some more information from Niantic:

The gold seedlings you can get by completing event missions will be purple, white, winged, and rock "present sticker" Decor Pikmin. Complete all 20 tasks to meet the 4 types of "Present Sticker" Decor Pikmin mentioned above. If you participate in the Weekly Challenges, you will also receive gold seedlings. The gold seedlings you can obtain in the Weekly Challenges will be red, yellow, and blue "Present Sticker" Decor Pikmin. If you quit the challenge before it’s finished, you will not receive any gold seedlings.Red mushrooms will grow more often than usual during the event period! All postcards that your Pikmin find during the event period will have a Valentine's Day design.

You can also get “Present Sticker” Decor Pikmin by inviting friends to play Pikmin Bloom. When your friend starts playing the game using your code, you will receive a gold seedling containing a red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged, or rock "Present Sticker" Decor Pikmin. There are seven types of "Present Sticker" Deco Pikmin in total: red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged, and rock. Valentine’s Day Gift Packs that can be sent to friends, and Limited Special Packs with useful goodies for the event, will be available in the store during the event period. (To make sure you receive the Valentine’s Day Gift Packs, please use app version v61 or later.)



Mission List: Mission 1: Plant 2000 red colored flowers

Mission 2: Plant 3000 red colored flowers

Mission 3: Destroy 5 mushrooms

Mission 4: Plant 1500 red plum blossoms

Mission 5: Plant 2500 red plum blossoms

Mission 6. Destroy 5 mushrooms

Mission 7: Plant 2000 red camellias

Mission 8: Plant 2000 red poinsettias

Mission 9: Plant 2000 red cyclamen

Mission 10: Destroy 5 mushrooms

Mission 11: Plant 4000 red colored flowers

Mission 12: Plant 3000 red plum blossoms

Mission 13: Destroy 5 mushrooms

Mission 14: Plant 5000 red colored flowers

Mission 15: Plant 4000 red plum blossoms

Mission 16: Destroy 5 mushrooms

Mission 17: Plant 2500 red camellias

Mission 18: Plant 2500 red poinsettias

Mission 19: Plant 2500 red cyclamen

Mission 20: Destroy 5 mushrooms

So there you have it! Might be a fun way to pass the time while we still wait for fresh news on Pikmin 4, eh? Can't be too much longer, surely...