We first got a taste of the line-drawing, number-crunching puzzle series Piczle on Switch back in 2017 when Piczle Lines DX came to the console. Since then, there has been a steady stream of titles released and the number is only growing larger as publisher Rainy Frog has today announced that Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse will be making its way to Switch!

Much like the previous titles, this sequel will be all about making a range of pictures (from the simple to the complex) by drawing lines between a series of small number puzzles. Think of Picross meets sudoku and you won't be a million miles from the objective of this one. Developer Score Studios has added some more story elements this time around to do with chasing your troublesome cat through the multiverse, but let's admit it, the success of the chilled-out puzzler vibes are going to be the deciding factor here.

You can check out the announcement trailer above for a closer look at the kind of puzzles that you will be taking on, but for a few more details on the game's new features there's the following from Rainy Frog:

- Bigger, better and more beautiful puzzles of many shapes, sizes and themes.

- New visual themes to choose from to customize the puzzles' looks.

- Earn and inspect figurines of all the characters.

- A wealth of new options to customize the way you play.

- Check for mistakes or use focus mode to help zero in on clues.

- Find secrets in each chapter to unlock extra secret puzzles.

- 100+ hours of picture puzzling fun.

- Seasonal puzzle packs unlock at various times during the year.

- Additional puzzle packs available for purchase separately.

Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse will be releasing on the Switch eShop for £13.99 / $14.99 / €14.99. We don't have a secure release date for the moment, but we will be sure to update you when we learn more.

