Octopath Traveler II is the latest Square Enix title to get a hefty demo ahead of launch, and it's available on Switch now.

The demo was announced during today's Nintendo Direct, and will let you play through the first three hours of the game and carry over your data to the full game when it releases on 24th February.

You'll be able to start as any of the eight travelers and see how many of their chapters you can complete — or how much exploring you can do. You won't be able to leave the starting areas of these characters but at least you get to spend three hours in this gorgeous HD-2D world. So it's exactly the same as the first game's second demo.

To find out more about the eight characters of Octopath Traveler II, you can read all about them in our handy guide.