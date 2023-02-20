Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Tue 21st Feb, 2023 15:30 GMT]: After yesterday's brief teaser, Nippon Ichi Software has officially unveiled Xicatrice, a brand new RPG for the Nintendo Switch.

It's currently only earmarked for Japan, launching on June 19th, 2023, but we're fully expecting a western release to follow soon after.

Here's some official information from Nippon Ichi Software:

A new academy RPG featuring a huge variety of skills (approximately 300) and highly flexible character development. Xicatrice is a “superpowers x academy RPG” in which you play as a teacher who leads a special unit of students on dangerous missions in response to emergencies. The game combines the depth that comes with a huge variety of skills, with highly flexible character development, allowing each player to play with their own strategy. In a world where special powers known as “superpowers” exist, the protagonist is appointed as a teacher in charge of students able to wield those powers. With the seven students, awakened to their superpowers and emotionally scarred, overcome the hardships that await you. “Xicatrice” is based on the French word for “scar.” In the game, the seven students will confront the emotional scars of their past.

Original Article [Mon 20th Feb, 2023 10:15 GMT]:

Nippon Ichi Software, the developer and publisher behind games like Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuless and Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, is teasing a brand new 2023 RPG for the Nintendo Switch.

The teaser trailer, which you can view above, tells us next to nothing about what the game will entail, but a cheeky Google translate of the text included perhaps indicates that the game might take place within a school setting. Maybe we're getting something similar to the Danganronpa franchise?

What we assume is the title of the game is also displayed in the trailer, but is heavily distorted. If you can work out exactly what it says, let us know with a comment. We think there's an 'X' there, and an 'E'..?

Regardless, we're certain NIS Japan will share some more details on the project soon, but it definitely looks like one to keep a close eye on.

