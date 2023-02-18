Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One surprise announcement during the most recent Nintendo Direct was We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie. It's coming out this June on Switch and is a follow-up to Katamari Damacy REROLL.

Ahead of this game's release, Nintendo is giving Switch Online subscribers in the US a chance to play the first 'Reroll' Switch release for free from the 20th to 26th of February.





Learn more: pic.twitter.com/YCcN0UcLAQ #NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 2/20 at 10am PT to 2/26 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the full Katamari Damacy REROLL game at no additional cost.Learn more: https://t.co/5OUkA5ZAsK February 17, 2023

And for a limited time, you can purchase the full version for a whopping 85% off the regular price. This sale will end the same day as the trial on 26th February. Members will also earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points by participating in the trial.

You can learn more about the upcoming release in the announcement post, and find out more about Katamari Damacy REROLL in our Nintendo Life review. Here's a quick summary: