One surprise announcement during the most recent Nintendo Direct was We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie. It's coming out this June on Switch and is a follow-up to Katamari Damacy REROLL.
Ahead of this game's release, Nintendo is giving Switch Online subscribers in the US a chance to play the first 'Reroll' Switch release for free from the 20th to 26th of February.
And for a limited time, you can purchase the full version for a whopping 85% off the regular price. This sale will end the same day as the trial on 26th February. Members will also earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points by participating in the trial.
You can learn more about the upcoming release in the announcement post, and find out more about Katamari Damacy REROLL in our Nintendo Life review. Here's a quick summary:
"Katamari Damacy Reroll serves up an engaging and rewarding game that hasn’t let any of its original charm or personality be lost in the transition from one platform to another. With support for gyro controls and multiplayer – not to mention a degree of performance that sees it run smoothly in both handheld and docked mode – this Switch edition is easily the best way to play it outside of blowing the dust off your old PS2."