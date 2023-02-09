Five years after Katamari Damacy REROLL tumbled onto Switch, we're finally getting a rerelease of the second game in Bandai Namco's Katamari series. We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie was revealed during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, and it's coming out on 2nd June!
This remaster is based on the 2005 fan favourite, We Love Katamari, and brings with it upgraded visuals and brand new features.There's also a brand new section called Royal Reverie, which sees you play as the King as a young fellow who's being trained by his rather strict father. This mode brings with it five new challenges which promise to be tough.
But ultimately, We Love Katamari is about the colour, the chill, and the weird and wonderfulness of it all. We Love Katamari is often regarded as the best in the series by fans, and now Switch owners will be able to check it out.
We've got all of the details on the game including some screenshots from Bandai Namco and the eShop listing, so roll on down:
Keep it rolling!
The King of the Cosmos once accidentally destroyed all the stars in the universe. He sent his son, the Prince, to Earth and ordered him to create a large katamari.
The Prince rolled the katamari and made the katamari bigger and bigger, rolling up all the things on the earth. The katamari that he created floated in space, sparkling, and brought back the lost starry sky.
As the starry sky was restored, the King's fans gradually grew in number all over the world. The King wanted to respond to the wishes of his fans for his success, and the Prince kept rolling the katamari to make everyone's dreams come true.
•We Love Katamari Damacy has been powered up!
We Love Katamari Damacy, the second title in the Katamari series released in 2005, has been remastered.
The graphics have been completely redesigned, and the in-game UI has been revamped to make it even easier to play.
•New additional features such as Royal Reverie are also available!
In his youth, the King received a strict education from his father, the Great King. New challenges have been added where you can roll around as the King in his boyhood!
The days of hard study and intense training can all be rolled through in 5 all-new challenges.
Will the young King be able to clear the tough challenges?
In addition, a selfie mode has been added, allowing the Prince and his cousins to take quick photos while rolling through the stages!
•A simple but very deep game!
Roll the katamari, roll up objects, and make the katamari bigger.
You can roll up anything from paper clips and snacks in the house, to telephone poles and buildings in the town, to even living creatures such as people and animals. Once the katamari is complete, it will turn into a star that colors the night sky.
You cannot roll up anything larger than the current size of your katamari, so the key is to think in advance about the order in which you roll things up around the stage!
* This product is based on the We Love Katamari Damacy software that was released in 2005 on another platform. Some specifications are different.
Not only that, if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can try out a free trial of Katamari Damacy REROLL from 20th February!
We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie cruises onto the eShop on 2nd June. Will you be grabbing this when it launches? Let us know in the comments!
Comments (23)
I really enjoyed Katamari REROLL, and I've heard We Love Katamari is considered the peak of the series, so I'm all too keen to play this.
Especially must get this one physical like REROLL!
Katamari Forever was my personal favorite in the series but getting any of them is always a blessing. Keep on Rolling.
We Love Katamari was my absolute favouritest thing in existence back in the day. ...It was my obsession. I spent so much time rolling without a care and loving every moment of it.
I'm so so so happy to see a nice new version of the best Katamari game.
I love We love Katamari. It is the best of the series. The issue with Forever, for me, was that it was recycled a lot of older content, to make it available to newer platforms. The Switch already has a remaster of the first game though. Forever is still a great game, but We Love is certainly the best.
I would do anything for a new game in this franchise. I love these games so much, put so many hours into them and bought Reroll twice and even got the platinum on my PS5. Also, is this getting a physical edition?
Just like damacy it seems like this is a full on remake. Never like it when remakes that are mainly visual upgrades are called remasters. The game was remade, no? It’s a remake, no matter how basic it is.
I really hope the soundtrack is complete for this, still have my original copy if not though
Yeeeeeesss~~~! Love me some Katamari 💞
Hope they manage to complete the series (as far as Beautiful / Forever at least), then top it off with the one thing we haven’t had yet: a Nintendo-original one. Maybe even bring Keita Takahashi back in to do it properly.
@Coffeemonster Given that Takahashi hasn't been involved in the Katamari series since the second game, I don't think that's going to happen.
Single best announcement this Direct.
I loved my time with Katamari Damacy Reroll on Switch, and this one is held in higher esteem by fans? Consider this on my radar!
I love this series. Has the price been announced? Is it digital only? So excited to play this.
@KaijuKaiser @RupeeClock : A Japanese physical release (with English support) is confirmed, and it’s quite cheap too.
Other regions are yet to be confirmed. America might get one, but I strongly doubt that Europe/Australia will. Play-Asia has posted US and Europe listings, but the displayed art is a mere copy/paste of the Japanese, and Play-Asia often jump the gun when it comes to physical releases that have yet to be confirmed for other territories.
I hope the US gets one though as I would like my covers to match.
Oh hell yes, I am all over this! One of the main reasons I've kept my PS2 hooked up all these years — also one of the most glorious soundtracks of any game I've ever played.
@Sisilly_G
Browsing Play-Asia, it looks like domestic EU and US releases may be happening too.
For the REROLL physical release, I had to import, but I recall physical copies later becoming more readily available globally.
I appreciate the low price point too, it's not something you see too often.
Switch is really turning into the best one stop shop. Keep em coming! Hoping Beautiful gets ported (I don't think it needs a remaster).
I'll almost definitely get this since I enjoyed Reroll. One of many surprises this.
I wanted more content in Reroll, so I'll wait to see how much is in this one but I love all Katamari so will definitely keep an eye out on it
Still have to play Damacy Reroll, but I'll get also this one for sure at some point!
The controls sucked so bad in reroll that I’ve never went back and played it again, I hope this is better
This is as good or better than the OG Katamari Damashii? And another awesome soundtrack? My kids and I enjoyed the first one so much, I may have to spring for this sequel. Physical, of course. I'm not afraid to import!
The lack of region-locking has been such an incredible luxury with the Switch.
SO. MANY. GAMES.
The original Katamari Damacy is still very close to my heart, and nothing in the series could ever match the kind of bolt from the blue impact it had in 2004, but We Love Katamari has always been my favorite entry in the series. I'm so glad that it's finally finding a post-PS2 home.
....I need to play Damacy again, I dunno, games keep coming out and I get distracted constantly. lol
Tap here to load 23 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...