Five years after Katamari Damacy REROLL tumbled onto Switch, we're finally getting a rerelease of the second game in Bandai Namco's Katamari series. We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie was revealed during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, and it's coming out on 2nd June!

This remaster is based on the 2005 fan favourite, We Love Katamari, and brings with it upgraded visuals and brand new features.There's also a brand new section called Royal Reverie, which sees you play as the King as a young fellow who's being trained by his rather strict father. This mode brings with it five new challenges which promise to be tough.

But ultimately, We Love Katamari is about the colour, the chill, and the weird and wonderfulness of it all. We Love Katamari is often regarded as the best in the series by fans, and now Switch owners will be able to check it out.

We've got all of the details on the game including some screenshots from Bandai Namco and the eShop listing, so roll on down:

Keep it rolling! The King of the Cosmos once accidentally destroyed all the stars in the universe. He sent his son, the Prince, to Earth and ordered him to create a large katamari.

The Prince rolled the katamari and made the katamari bigger and bigger, rolling up all the things on the earth. The katamari that he created floated in space, sparkling, and brought back the lost starry sky.

As the starry sky was restored, the King's fans gradually grew in number all over the world. The King wanted to respond to the wishes of his fans for his success, and the Prince kept rolling the katamari to make everyone's dreams come true.

•We Love Katamari Damacy has been powered up!

We Love Katamari Damacy, the second title in the Katamari series released in 2005, has been remastered.

The graphics have been completely redesigned, and the in-game UI has been revamped to make it even easier to play. •New additional features such as Royal Reverie are also available!

In his youth, the King received a strict education from his father, the Great King. New challenges have been added where you can roll around as the King in his boyhood!

The days of hard study and intense training can all be rolled through in 5 all-new challenges.

Will the young King be able to clear the tough challenges?

In addition, a selfie mode has been added, allowing the Prince and his cousins to take quick photos while rolling through the stages! •A simple but very deep game!

Roll the katamari, roll up objects, and make the katamari bigger.

You can roll up anything from paper clips and snacks in the house, to telephone poles and buildings in the town, to even living creatures such as people and animals. Once the katamari is complete, it will turn into a star that colors the night sky.

You cannot roll up anything larger than the current size of your katamari, so the key is to think in advance about the order in which you roll things up around the stage!

* This product is based on the We Love Katamari Damacy software that was released in 2005 on another platform. Some specifications are different.

Not only that, if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can try out a free trial of Katamari Damacy REROLL from 20th February!

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie cruises onto the eShop on 2nd June. Will you be grabbing this when it launches? Let us know in the comments!