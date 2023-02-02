Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo of America has released a music video for Bayonetta 3's main theme, 'We Are As One', on its YouTube channel.

Performed by the incredibly talented Rachael Hawnt (who also won Series One of the British talent series 'Starstruck', for those of you who watch the telebox), the video cuts between clips of the recording process for the song and snippets of the game itself. Nintendo has also generously included the track's lyrics, just in case you fancy crooning to your loved ones over a candlelit dinner.

A warning has also been included regarding spoilers for Bayonetta 3. Having watched the whole thing ourselves, there's nothing too egregious here, but if you've yet to play the game and want to go in completely blind, you might want to stay clear for now.

On the other hand, if you're all done with Bayonetta 3, then keep in mind there will be even more on the way when Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on the Switch on March 17th, 2023.