One game we're hoping to see show up on the Switch at some point this year is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The last update for this title was featured within a Nintendo financial report last November - revealing the game's release date was still "TBA".

Now, in the latest development, a thread on Famiboards has apparently highlighted changes to the game's eShop web page - with "new NSUID attached" (via Twitter user lbabinz). As explained in the same post, a new NSUID means "pre-orders will be going live at some point in the future".

In addition to this development, it seems more online listings have now resurfaced for Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp. This supposedly includes new and updated listings on Amazon Mexico and Canada, Walmart, Best Buy and EB Games (thanks, My Nintendo News).

As you might recall, Advance Wars for Switch suffered multiple delays and was then pushed back (again) last March due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Apart from the recent financial report referencing the title, a Nintendo representative also reconfirmed last September the two-in-one game had only been "delayed", not axed.

It's pretty clear the Switch version is ready to go as well - with a Switch fan in April last year gaining early access to the title by accident. Nintendo ended up cancelling the purchase and providing a refund.