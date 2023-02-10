This week's Nintendo Direct Showcase sure was a big one, huh? There was more footage of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a better look at Pikmin 4, the surprise release of Metroid Prime Remastered and much, much more besides. Now (as is tradition) Nintendo has released an official infographic, showing everything that went down at the event.

Posted on Twitter, Nintendo is putting those aforementioned big hitters at the forefront alongside the upcoming Splatoon 3 DLC, but this isn't to say that there aren't goodies to be found on the later rows. We've got the surprise reveals of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, as well as all of the titles soon to get an expansion such as Fire Emblem Engage, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Check it out in all of its glory below.

Certainly looks like there are enough titles on there to keep us going for a little while (our poor, poor bank accounts). Yeah, it's just a promotional image at the end of the day, but it is always nice to carry a little bit of the Direct excitement around with you!

If you need a reminder of the details for all the games found above then be sure to check out our full Direct coverage, where we give you every trailer and release date out there.