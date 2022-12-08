Yesterday, Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox head Phil Spencer announced the company had entered a 10-year agreement to bring Activision's Call of Duty series to Nintendo platforms.

If you're wondering how exactly it will work, Phil has now shared some insight in a new interview with The Washington Post. Apparently, it could take some time to get CoD games on Nintendo platforms, as work on a new platform would begin after the Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through.

When everything is finalised, the plan is to eventually get to a point where all versions of Call of Duty (including the Nintendo release) are launched at the same time. Here's exactly what Phil had to say (via Pure Xbox):

“You can imagine if [the deal] closed on that date, starting to do development work to make that happen would likely take a little bit of time... Once we get into the rhythm of this, our plan would be that when [a Call of Duty game] launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, that it would also be available on Nintendo at the same time.”

Spencer was also asked about how a series like Call of Duty would run on a Nintendo console. While Phil admits there's "definitely work" to be done, and mentioned how it would be different to a game like Minecraft, "targeting multiple platforms" is something Xbox has plenty of experience with: