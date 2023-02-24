Vivia Twilight

Japanese VA: Yuichiro Umehara

English VA: Aleks Le

He has a decadent and aesthetic atmosphere about him. Often lying down in various places, such as the fireplace at the agency or under the hotel's grand piano, his personality can be described as self-indulgent.



Forensic Forte: Spectral Projection

Freed from the flesh, the ghost form can pass through walls and floors without being seen by other people.

Aphex Logan

Japanese VA: Showtaro Morikubo

English VA: Stephen Fu

Born to lawyer parents, he lost them at an early age and lived a rough life in the slums from then on. Due to these circumstances, he tends to be rude and tries to solve problems with violence.



Forensic Forte: Life Detection

The location of any living thing within a 50-meter radius can be found.

Zange Eraser

Japanese VA: Yosuke Akimoto

English VA: Kurt Bicknell

A quiet old detective with the solemn expression of a battle-hardened veteran. He never talks about his past, but his style of speech suggests ties to a government organization.



Forensic Forte: Thoughtography

Zange’s memory can be transcribed as a Thoughtographic image onto electronic devices, such as a smartphone.

Zilch Alexander

Japanese VA: Tomokazu Seki

English VA: Y. Chang

He loves the harmony between people and nature and specializes in dealing with those who would try to disrupt it. His tendency toward leading the conversation and moving things along efficiently sometimes gives off the impression of arrogance to those around him.



Forensic Forte: Animal Investigation

Controls animals to gather intelligence, even in areas inaccessible to humans.

Desuhiko Thunderbolt

Japanese VA: KENN

English VA: Khoi Dao

A young man with a goofball nature who likes hitting on women under the guise of investigation. Desuhiko's goal is to become famous as a mystery-solving superstar detective. He carries a huge backpack filled with tools necessary for his disguises.



Forensic Forte: Disguise

In addition to disguising his clothes and face, his voice, height, and weight can also be changed, allowing him to match the target of disguise visually and psychologically.

Halara Nightmare

Japanese VA: Yui Ishikawa

English VA: Amber Lee Connors

Halara is always cool under fire and has solved many difficult cases through precise judgment. Halara only believes in money and will not accept a request without payment, regardless of who the client may be.



Forensic Forte: Postcognition

The ability to see how a crime scene appeared at the time it was first discovered.

