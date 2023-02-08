Well, that was unexpected.
Level-5 just revealed a new game during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct called Deca Police. It's an entirely new IP, too – and a welcome surprise.
Combining detective elements with JRPG action, Deca Police looks like a sci-fi thriller which cute characters and a 'dual-world' setting.
Deca Police is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year.
Comments (19)
C’mon level5. Looks great and tasty with some questionnable fashion choices. Layton took my ♥️ tho. Such a great direct.
That's not a shadow drop...?! Or am I missing something...?
Glad to see Level 5 taking another swing. Looks good. I'm not going to like my bank balance by the end of the year.
Level 5's grand return is very much appreciated. Not sure about this one, but I am optimistic. May have to revisit closer to launch.
Glad to see Level 5 is making a comeback with this and the new Professor Layton
A detective rpg...how much is it?
(Also is it me or were there a decent amount of level-5 games in the direct?)
It was Level 5 on sight and i dug its vibe immediately. Very interested.
Finally great to see a Level 5 exclusive game for Switch.
Fantasy Life, This, and LAYTON 7!!! Level 5 are back!
Level 5 are back big time with this, new fantasy life and a new professor layton. But I do wonder whats going on with yo kai watch 4?, surely it would make sense to localise that first especially as it was already part done.
@Serpenterror That was released in the west.
@RainbowGazelle fantasy life looks suspicious with this character models and i at the end though.
@UltimateOtaku91 I figure that because YW4 includes stuff from Shadowside, which wasn't released in the West, they might of put it on the back burner. That being said, it IS the 10th anniversary of the series in July; maybe something could happen then?
All of a sudden Level 5 is back in the west, and that's not a bad thing.
Deca police looks weird but interesting. Level 5's own Persona?
Lot of elements of this were giving me major World's End Club vibes for some reason, and that is very much not a good thing.
I thought this looked fantastic, very interested.
@Lizuka haha yep close art direction I guess
This and Layton were the highlights for me!
Please be E10+ or Teen / CERO B / PEGI 12...
