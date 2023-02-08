Deca Police
Image: Level 5

Well, that was unexpected.

Level-5 just revealed a new game during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct called Deca Police. It's an entirely new IP, too – and a welcome surprise.

Combining detective elements with JRPG action, Deca Police looks like a sci-fi thriller which cute characters and a 'dual-world' setting.

Deca Police is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year.