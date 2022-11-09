Since the arrival of the Super Mario Lego sets, fans have been clamouring for an official set based on Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise.

Several projects based on the classic series have been submitted to the 'Lego Ideas' initiative in the past, but none have yet seen the light of day. It seems that Lego will also no longer be accepting ideas based on The Legend of Zelda, stating in an online message that "we have evaluated this IP and determined that we can't allow submissions based on it" (thanks, Brick Fanatics).

Of course, attempting to submit an idea for Super Mario will also yield a similar message from Lego, however the block for The Legend of Zelda specifically cites a "license conflict", whereas the message for Super Mario states a "current 3rd party overlap", which presumably references the official Lego sets already in existence.

This could mean that the rights to The Legend of Zelda are now being licensed to another company, effectively blocking Lego from being able to accept submissions based on the IP. There is, of course, always the possibility that Lego might be conjuring up its own official set, but based on the careful wording used in its messages, this doesn't seem to be the case — if the wording is accurate, at least.

Either way, if you've been thinking up a cool idea for a Lego set based on The Legend of Zelda, you might just want to keep it to yourself for the time being!