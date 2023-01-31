Nintendo's Switch game voucher promotion for online subscribers could be returning to North America by the looks of it. According to multiple reports, Nintendo's official YouTube channel has briefly shared a video about a new Switch game voucher promotion for online members. Here's an archived version courtesy of Twitter user teebeeYT:



Some intern slipped up and unlisted a return of game vouchers for Nintendo Switch Online. They haven't been in North America for four years

Some intern slipped up and unlisted a return of game vouchers for Nintendo Switch Online. They haven't been in North America for four years

(Video is private now) pic.twitter.com/wxJiKWhGP8 January 31, 2023

As revealed in the video above, you can get any two featured games for the price of $99.98 USD. You can see games like Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Bayonetta Origins, Pokemon Violet and Scarlet and a number of earlier Switch releases such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This promo is still available in certain other regions around the globe and ended in North America in July 2019. If we hear any updates or developments, we'll let you know.