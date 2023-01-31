Nintendo's Switch game voucher promotion for online subscribers could be returning to North America by the looks of it. According to multiple reports, Nintendo's official YouTube channel has briefly shared a video about a new Switch game voucher promotion for online members. Here's an archived version courtesy of Twitter user teebeeYT:
As revealed in the video above, you can get any two featured games for the price of $99.98 USD. You can see games like Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Bayonetta Origins, Pokemon Violet and Scarlet and a number of earlier Switch releases such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
This promo is still available in certain other regions around the globe and ended in North America in July 2019. If we hear any updates or developments, we'll let you know.
[source nintendoworldreport.com]
can't wait to use these for Zelda ToK and other Nintendo Upcoming games. i'll probably use them on game that i've missed out on as well (Splatoon 3, Xenoblade 2, etc.)
FINALLY
These are such a good value. And stacked on top of eshop credit discounts? I hope they're back for good.
Just announce this alongside Advance Wars. I'm ready.
Where's the great deal in this? In the UK it's two games for £84 but I picked up a physical copy of Fire Emblem Engage for £43. I would want 3 or 4 digital games for £84! Physical is king!!!
Why did they remove them, what do they have to lose? lol.
I usually only buy main releases in europe with the voucher system. Easy 20-30 bucks saved.
And now I will get replys from angry physical-tryhards, it seems to be inevitable on here. Cant say anything good about digital without making all of them angry. Enjoy your 1 game on cartridge collections and leave me be.
That's nice, been wanting this to return to NA.
Huh, that’s… actually a good deal on Nintendo’s part. I could definitely see this being briefly showcased in the upcoming Direct.
I kinda like this. Good games for a good value
I can't think of any possible explanation for why they had dropped the vouchers other than American retailers being somehow to blame.
This is exciting if true, though I wonder what other Switch exclusive they list (aside from hopefully TotK) I may want to use them for. Maybe something to be announced soon.
Did… anyone else forget these existed? Not like this is a bad thing but still
This has been running for years in Australia, I assumed it was across North America and European countries.
It was so weird that Nintendo of America got rid of them in the first place when other regions have kept offering them this whole time. There are some games (mostly multiplayer stuff) that I prefer to have digitally for the convenience so I appreciate being able to pick them up for a more reasonable price.
God I hope so, those were amazing while they lasted.
I can't believe how many people are over the moon about a $20 discount which in all reality is simply Nintendo making you believe you're getting something special when in all actuality you're guaranteeing them that you're spending more money on a product that has absolutely no resale or collective value.
Color me surprised to see so many positive comments about these. They feel pretty scammy to me. Save for a few notable exceptions, Nintendo is notoriously tight-lipped about their release schedule. If I remember correctly, these vouchers expire and fairly quickly. Unless you want games that are already out or that are coming soon and you miraculously know about them far enough in advance, it’s a big gamble that you’ll even use them before they expire on something you actually want. And I won’t even get started on the fact that these are digital-only.
@scoot They expire after a year, I wouldn't call that quick. But more to the point, most people only bought one if there's two games already out or with release dates they want, rather than buy it and hold onto it in hopes something will come out. Like... that's the point of them? I dunno anyone who gambled on them.
