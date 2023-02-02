While we wait for the release of Hollow Knight: Silksong, we've got some interesting news to share about the game's developer Team Cherry. It seems the Australian-based team has recently filed a trademark down under for the words "Fearless Fox".

According to the Australian Government's IP Australia website, last month Team Cherry requested its trademark for "Fearless Fox" be expanded to 'Class 28, 41 and 42' to cover a range of products beyond video games such as toys. This trademark was originally filed in 2019 under 'Class 9' - "computer game software" (thanks, NME).

It's unclear what exactly "Fearless Fox" could be tied to, but there's a possibility it's a new unannounced project. Of course, Team Cherry is still busy with Hollow Knight: Silksong at the moment. The previous update in June last year revealed the follow-up to Hollow Knight would be out within the next 12 months.