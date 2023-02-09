Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sabotage Studios' long awaited RPG Sea Of Stars finally has a release date. The classically-inspired adventure, and prequel to The Messenger, will be launching on 29th August.

But if you can't wait until the tail end of summer to play this absolute stunner, then you don't have to. Nintendo announced during today's Direct that a demo will be available to download on the eShop today.

The brand new trailer — which featured during one of the Direct's sizzle reels — showcases the beautiful world we'll get to explore later this summer, along with the fantastic turn-based combat, which takes a leaf out of Chrono Trigger's book.

For more info on the game, here's what Sabotage Studio has shared, along with some new screenshots:

Sea of Stars follows the story of two Children of the Solstice, joining players with youths Valere and Zale as they face their fated duty of becoming Solstice Warriors. By joining their Sun and Moon powers to cast powerful Eclipse Magic, this duo wields the lone power capable of fighting the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer. Set to a stunning soundtrack including original works by legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger) who joins Sabotage Studio’s composer Eric W. Brown, Sea of Stars is poised as one of the year’s absolute must-play games.



Sea of Stars features:

- Active Turn-Based Combat: Pressing the action button in sync with battle animations strengthens a hero’s attacks and reduces incoming damage during defense. Along with interactive timed attacks, combat features boosting and a strategic “locks” system, providing options for leveraging different damage types in order to hinder enemies while they are preparing powerful attacks or spells, all in an immersive take on the RPG genre; no random encounters, transitions to separate battlefields, or grinding. - Unshackled Traversal: Swim, climb, vault, jump off or scale ledges as you traverse seamlessly through the world with a navigation system based on platformer expertise that breaks free from classic, bound-to-the-ground tileset movement. - A Story Rich Adventure: Meet dozens of original characters and progress memorable story arcs throughout a captivating journey. Sometimes epic, sometimes silly, and other times emotional, Sea of Stars explores classic themes of adventure and friendship with heart, while also being chock-full of the unexpected twists and events you’d expect from a Sabotage Studio production. - All Fun, No Tedium: Enjoy experimenting in combat without fear of hitting a wall requiring grinding or farming for unique items; in Sea of Stars, defeat calls for a change in battle plans, not hours of repetition to better the odds in a rematch.

- A World You Can Touch: There are many ways to hang out in the world of Sea of Stars if you feel inclined to change the pace during your adventures. Sailing, cooking, fishing, stopping by a tavern to listen to a song, or playing the beloved tabletop game known as “Wheels” … every system has been designed to deliver an experience that pays tribute to retro classics, while rethinking conventional elements to offer a smooth and refreshingly modernized experience. - Radiant Lighting: Dynamic lighting effects pair with a world-influencing day/night cycle to make every area feel truly alive, pushing the traditional visual limits of classically stylized 2D pixel art games - the only way to properly tell the story of heroes conjuring the powers of the Sun and the Moon.

Sea of Stars launches on the Switch eShop on 29th August, whole the demo will be available today. Will you be grabbing the game when it releases? How about the demo? Tell us in the comments!