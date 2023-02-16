Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last week, publisher Feardemic laid out its plans for 2023, with not one, but five unique horror games scheduled to launch within the next 12 months.

Now, we can exclusively reveal that the first-person horror title Remorse: The List will be launching on the Nintendo Switch very soon on February 23rd, 2022. The game is already available on Steam with 'Very Positive' user reviews at the time of writing. Check out the (gruesome, so be careful if you're squeamish!) trailer above.

Here's some more information from Feardemic:

Remorse: The List is a survival horror in the classic sense, with open gameplay, an inventory, and combat. Explore the creepy, dark suburbs of Hidegpuszta and find out what secrets lie within. Your only clue? A mysterious list. Make sense of the cryptic document, use your head to solve the puzzles, and use both melee and ranged weapons to solve problems of a little more… aggressive nature. Count your bullets though, there’s even less of them than your blessings. - It’s all connected - Explore the interconnected streets, parks, and abandoned buildings of a suburban Hungarian town

- Which news do you wanna hear first? - Pick your own order of going through the list

- Taking inventory - Mind your ammo, the odds are not in your favor

- Rules of engagement - Choose between many melee and ranged weapons

- That doesn’t sound good - Uncover the story using many clues such as video tapes, voice recordings and more

Will you be grabbing Remorse: The List when it launches on Switch next week? Let us know your thoughts on the latest trailer in the comments below.