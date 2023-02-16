Last week, publisher Feardemic laid out its plans for 2023, with not one, but five unique horror games scheduled to launch within the next 12 months.
Now, we can exclusively reveal that the first-person horror title Remorse: The List will be launching on the Nintendo Switch very soon on February 23rd, 2022. The game is already available on Steam with 'Very Positive' user reviews at the time of writing. Check out the (gruesome, so be careful if you're squeamish!) trailer above.
Here's some more information from Feardemic:
Remorse: The List is a survival horror in the classic sense, with open gameplay, an inventory, and combat. Explore the creepy, dark suburbs of Hidegpuszta and find out what secrets lie within. Your only clue? A mysterious list. Make sense of the cryptic document, use your head to solve the puzzles, and use both melee and ranged weapons to solve problems of a little more… aggressive nature. Count your bullets though, there’s even less of them than your blessings.
- It’s all connected - Explore the interconnected streets, parks, and abandoned buildings of a suburban Hungarian town
- Which news do you wanna hear first? - Pick your own order of going through the list
- Taking inventory - Mind your ammo, the odds are not in your favor
- Rules of engagement - Choose between many melee and ranged weapons
- That doesn’t sound good - Uncover the story using many clues such as video tapes, voice recordings and more
Will you be grabbing Remorse: The List when it launches on Switch next week? Let us know your thoughts on the latest trailer in the comments below.
Still wish we got ZombiU for Switch. The nursery segment in particular s still the benchmark when it comes to horror games, in my opinion.
Horror is a bit like comedy for me. It can be amazing, or it can be disappointingly ineffective, with not much room for wiggling its toes either side. Sadly this isn’t tickling my horror buds based on the trailer, not to mention the worn out cliches that I tend to find an absolute chore in survival horror (video tapes and voice recordings) being among the main selling points… surely they didn’t forget to leave random diary pages (because everyone in horror keeps a diary) and bad scientific research theses (I was amazed to discover that combining a red and green leaf had the effects of reversing poison etc) in the most unlikely places, such as pinned to a bedroom wall.
I hope my first impressions are wrong, because I do love me some atmospheric horror.
Looks fun to me and a lot of nice horror visuals. Might I suggest the sequel title? “Grocery shopping: the list”. You basically just go to the local market and pick up whatever you need for the week.
-half gallon chocolate milk
-box of soft baked chocolate chip cookies
-box of strawberry gummies
-pack of chicken breasts
-5 lbs bag of red potatoes
-an onion
