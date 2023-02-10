Dragon Quest series producer Ryota Aomi has announced that he has left Square Enix after working with the company for 13 years.
Sharing the news on Twitter (via Gematsu), the long-time producer — who first worked on Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors while he was working at Genius Sonority — joined Square Enix in 2009. He was the lead producer on the musou spin-offs Dragon Quest Heroes and its sequel, Dragon Quest Heroes II as lead producer, while also helping out on a number of mainline Dragon Quest titles. The Heroes duology has been rereleased as a package on Switch, but in Japan only.
Aomi was incredibly thankful is his parting message on social media. Translated by Ryuji over at Noisy Pixel, the producer said that "Working on Dragon Quest has always been a dream of mine since I was in elementary school, and every day felt like a new tale."
While he's unable to share where he's moved onto next, Aomi ends his message by thanking Yuji Horii, Akira Toriyama, and the late Koichi Sugiyama.
Today is, in fact, the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest III, which first released on the Famicom in 1988. The game is getting a HD-2D remake, though we've not heard anything about that for a little while. Dragon Quest XII is also in development, but like its pixel-perfect predecessor, has also been missing in action since 2021.
How do you feel about the news of Aomi's departure? Are you hoping we hear about Dragon Quest III's remake sometime soon? Let us know!
[source twitter.com, via gematsu.com, noisypixel.net]
Best of luck. That has to be an amazing bucket list get, to work on something you grew up on.
That's a big loss, all the best to him in his future work. I have a bad feeling he's gonna end up at Tencent or some similar place...
Yess everything can happen.
Impressive legacy.
I do find it hopeful they need to involve new people though. This series needs a breath of fresh air.
Dragon Quest Swords was his first project huh? That was a fun wagglefest for the Wii, but it grew tiresome pretty quickly. Almost got to the end, but at some point a boss encounter was too hard and I really didn't exactly feel like grinding in a game where the entire gameplay was just waggling the Wii Remote lol. Still oozing with that DQ brand of charm in its English script though.
