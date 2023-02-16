Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure is getting a Switch port later this year, developer Branching Narrative Ltd has revealed.

The game originally launched on Steam in 2020, and is based on the sixth gamebook in the beloved Fighting Fantasy series. As you'd expect, it plays out like a choose-your-own-adventure game with branching narrative paths and choices to make. All the while, your adventure is narrated by the wonderfully talented Eddie Marsan, star of the BBC adaptation of Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell and a major character in Showtime's Ray Donovan, plus a whole raft of celebrated Hollywood projects. And Hobbs & Shaw.

The dulcet tones of Marsan plus an adaptation of one of the most-loved gamebooks ever? All on the Switch, too? Sounds like the perfect fireside video game to us. The Fighting Fantasy series was created by Ian Livingstone along with Steve Jackson, who also co-founded Games Workshop with their flatmate John Peake. So there's some serious pedigree to this video game and series.

Here's the press release from Branching Narrative Ltd:

Based on the classic Fighting Fantasy gamebook by Ian Livingstone, the game stars British actor Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, The Fast and The Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Deadpool 2), who acts as narrator and guide in this faithful recreation of the beloved fantasy book.



Deathtrap Dungeon, arguably the most popular book in the Fighting Fantasy series, was originally released in 1984 and challenges the player to survive the Trial of Champions which takes place in the labyrinth of Fang, full of fiendish traps and deadly creatures set by the devious Baron Sukumvit.



Branching Narrative’s Deathtrap Dungeon offers unrivalled gameplay in the Interactive Fiction genre. Featuring two combat systems, the player can choose between the original mechanics used in the book, or opt for a more modern gaming style. Roll the dice, create your character and set your adventure in motion"

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure is coming to Switch in Q2 2023. Are you interested in picking up this adaptation of one of Livingstone's most well-known titles? Spin a yarn in the comments.